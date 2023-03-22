Ogle County Board picks HR payroll, time-keeping system

OREGON — Ogle County’s human resource record-keeping is getting an upgrade.

On March 21, Ogle County Board members voted to purchase a human resource information system from Paycom, an Oklahoma City-based company. The system will allow for record-keeping of time and payroll.

A voice vote was cast on whether to purchase Paycom’s services; one person voted “no.” Shaw Media was unable to identify who cast the “no” vote.

“This thing has been vetted,” Chairperson John Finfrock said. “We have gone through several meetings. We’ve had surveys. We’ve done background checks with the various companies.”

Seven companies were considered, with the two finalists being Paycom and ADP, he said. Paycom was the cheaper of the two, and seem to meet all the county’s requirements, Finfrock said.

“This is something that is required for record-keeping due to the fact that we need that and have not had it for a long time,” he said.

The one-time cost of initial setup and training is $6,500. The estimated cost per pay period is $1,543.69. That number is based on 245 checks being cut every two weeks, which is how often Ogle County pays employees.

There also are annual fees for certain tax documents: W-3 transmittal is $75; Forms 1094-B or 1094-C are $75; employer and employee W-2s are $6.95 per W-2; and Forms 1095-B and 1095-C are $6.95 per 1095 form.

“It’s going to be really difficult to give an annual cost,” Board Member Bruce Larson said. “The cost is actually going to fluctuate every pay period, because it’s a cost per pay period for the number of people getting paid.”

During a pay period where an election takes place, more people will be on the payroll than usual, so the biweekly cost would be higher, he said as an example. Whereas, if there are board members who miss meetings, the cost would be lower, Larson said.

The only real way to determine an annualized average cost will be to do the math at the end of the year, he said.

ADP would cost about $100 more per person per payroll, Larson said.

There is no contract locking Ogle County into using Paycom for a specific period of time, he said. The county can stop using it anytime, Larson said.

Board Member Susie Corbitt questioned whether the customer support for Paycom is as good as ADP’s.

“If we call into the support team, even if we can’t get ahold of our support manager, there’ll be somebody to answer the call and help with whatever issue we’re having,” Larson said. “They’re both very similar in that. For all of the reviews I was able to find, they’re very similar in their ratings and a lot of the comparatives were very close.”

Corbitt said that, while she understands the need for the county to be compliant with payroll regulations, she felt “like we’re being rushed into this. It’s just my opinion.”