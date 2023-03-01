Creston woman arrested for fatal 2022 crash

OREGON — A Creston woman was arrested Monday in relation to a June 2022 fatal crash at Illinois Route 64 and Mulford Road.

Amy M. Anthenat, 47, is charged with aggravated driving with a drug, substance or compound in breath, blood or urine resulting in death, a Class 2 felony, according to an Ogle County Sheriff’s Office press release. She was arrested on Feb. 27 and transported to the Ogle County Jail. Anthenat later posted $5,000 as a 10% bond and released, the press release said.

“She was the offender from one of the fatal vehicle crash at 64 and Mulford,” Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said. “We just got the blood work back and the state requested a warrant.”

Anthenat also is charged with aggravated driving with a drug, substance or compound in breath, blood or urine as a Class A misdemeanor, and failure to obey a stop sign, Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock said.

At around 3:48 p.m. on June 19, 2022, deputies responded to the intersection of Route 64 and Mulford Road for a two-vehicle crash between a pickup truck and motorcycle, the press release said. Anthenat was driving the pickup truck; Richard J. Andrews, 61, of Addison, drove the motorcycle.

An investigation showed Anthenat entered the intersection northbound on Mulford Road and collided with Andrews’ motorcycle, the press release said.

Andrews was transported by Rochelle Fire Department EMS to Rochelle Community Hospital where he later was pronounced dead, according to the press release. Anthenat was uninjured in the crash.

Anthenat faces 3- to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the Class 2 felony, Rock said.

“That would be a truth in sentencing, meaning they would have to serve 85% of the sentence,” he said. “They can only receive probation if the court determines there are extraordinary circumstances requiring probation.”

Anthenat is scheduled to appear in court on March 24 at 9 a.m.