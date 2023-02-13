McCombie announces office locations, traveling hours

SAVANNA — State Representative Tony McCombie has re-opened her Savanna office and has announced traveling office hours in Ogle County for February.

Recent reorganization has been completed to better serve the 89th legislative district, which includes all of Carroll and Jo Daviess counties, as well as parts of Stephenson, Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and DeKalb counties, McCombie said in a press release.

“Constituent services and getting around my legislative district has been my top priority over the last six years. My team and I are ready to help you navigate issues and/or concerns with state agencies, to provide updates on state legislative issues, and to hear feedback from you,” said McCombie.

The Savanna office is located at 9317B IL Route 84 and will have regular Wednesday office hours from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

“Residents are invited to stop by and meet District Director Connie Marney. She is located centrally in the 89th District and has joined our team following the retirement of Senator Brian Stewart (Freeport), who she staffed previously,” the press release said.

Marney can be reached at mccombie@ilhousegop.org or by calling the office’s telephone number at 815-291-8989.

The first round of McCombie’s traveling office hours are:

- Feb. 21, Byron Community Room, 232 W Second Street, 10-11 a.m.

- Feb. 21, Stillman Valley Village Hall, 120 N Walnut Street, 1-2 p.m.

- Feb. 21, Genoa Municipal Building, 333 E First Street, 3-4 p.m.

- Feb. 23, Oregon City Hall, 115 N Third Street, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

- Feb. 23, Mt Morris Village Hall, 105 W Lincoln Street, 12-1 p.m.

- Feb. 23, Forreston Public Library, 204 First Avenue, 2-3 p.m.

Additional staff assistance to McCombie, in her role as the House Minority Leader, will be provided by Liz Buckwalter who serves as Executive Scheduler and will also serve as a District Director to Representative Ryan Spain. Buckwalter has been with McCombie’s office for several years and has extensive experience as a legislative assistant. Email lbuckwalter@ilhousegop.org for all scheduling requests.

For constituents who visit McCombie’s Capitol Office in Springfield will be greeted by Springfield Executive Assistant, Amanda Daley. The phone number for Representative McCombie’s Springfield office, located in Room 316 of the State Capitol, is 217-782-3992.

To e-mail Representative McCombie or any of the team, e-mail mccombie@ilhousegop.org.

A 89th district map can be found on McCombie’s website.