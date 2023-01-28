January 28, 2023
$250K TIF granted for Mt. Morris Fire District

By Alexa Zoellner
An artist's rendering shows the proposed new Mt. Morris Fire Station, which would replace the village's century-old, unsafe and inefficient firehouse. Estimated cost for the new building is $4.5 million. (Photo provided by Mt. Morris Fire Foundation)

MT. MORRIS — On Jan. 24, Mt. Morris Village Board members approved a $250,000 TIF proposal for the Mt. Morris Fire Protection District to go toward construction of a new fire station.

The funds will be paid annually in $50,000 increments. Payments will start only after construction has begun.

A new fire station is expected to cost between $4 million and $4.5 million. The existing station is nearly 100 years old and features low ceilings and narrow overhead doors, is constructed with porous brick and doesn’t have space for outdoor work. The building originally was a car dealership and farm implement service station.

Alexa Zoellner covers Ogle County for the Oregon Republican Reporter, Forreston Journal, Mt. Morris Times and Polo Tri-County Press. She has seven-plus years of experience in journalism and has won numerous awards, including a first place award for investigative reporting from the WNA.