$250K TIF granted for Mt. Morris Fire District

MT. MORRIS — On Jan. 24, Mt. Morris Village Board members approved a $250,000 TIF proposal for the Mt. Morris Fire Protection District to go toward construction of a new fire station.

The funds will be paid annually in $50,000 increments. Payments will start only after construction has begun.

A new fire station is expected to cost between $4 million and $4.5 million. The existing station is nearly 100 years old and features low ceilings and narrow overhead doors, is constructed with porous brick and doesn’t have space for outdoor work. The building originally was a car dealership and farm implement service station.