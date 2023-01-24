Oregon Chamber names new executive director

OREGON — The Oregon Chamber of Commerce’s has a new executive director—Randee Mennenga.

Mennenga has served as interim office manager since November 2022 after replacing Liz Vos who resigned to pursue other opportunities.

“We are excited to welcome Randee as the leader of the Oregon Chamber and feel her creative talents, marketing experience, project management and customer service skills are a perfect fit to help us grow and improve services of the Oregon Area Chamber,” said Michelle Carreno, Chamber board president, in a press release.

Mennenga’s official appointment was effective Jan. 15. She is a native to the Oregon-Mt. Morris area and a graduate of Polo High School.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Art degree from Northern Illinois University and previously worked as a substitute teacher/paraprofessional with the Oregon Community Unit School District. She is also an entrepreneur selling her creative artworks at various venues.

“Please stop by the Chamber Office, 122 N. 4th Street to say hello and welcome Randee,” said Carreno.

Chamber office hours are Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.