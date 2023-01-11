Oregon business reopens after vehicle drives through door

OREGON — A downtown restaurant reopened Tuesday after a vehicle crashed through its glass garage door on Sunday.

“We’re so happy to be back open today after our surprising turn of events!,” the Ogle County Brewery posted on social media Tuesday. “Hope to see you this week!”

The business, located at 400 W. Washington Street, closed Sunday after noon after a southbound vehicle on Illinois Route 2 (Fourth Street) failed to stop at the intersection with Illinois Route 64 (Washington Street) and struck a westbound SUV causing it to careen into the building. No one was injured in the 12:50 p.m. accident.

“The southbound driver ran a red light and hit the westbound vehicle causing its driver to lose control and crash into the building,” said Oregon Police Chief Joe Brooks.

Dan Gale, of Oregon, and firefighter sweep up broken glass after a vehicle crashed into the Ogle County Brewery in downtown Oregon early Sunday afternoon after being struck by another vehicle at the intersection of Illinois 64 and Illinois 2. Dan's father, Mark, is one of the owners of the building. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

After being hit, the SUV crossed the sidewalk and entered the south side of the Brewery through its glass-paned garage door shattering glass in a portion of the dining area and striking some chairs and tables. The Brewey is located on the northwest corner of the busy intersection.

Kim M. Risley, 70, of Rockford, was ticketed for disobeying a traffic control device.

Risley and the driver of the SUV, Eric P. Weber, 52, of Oregon, were not injured, Brook said. About 10 customers inside the Brewery were seated near the bar several feet away from the garage door and were not injured.

The impact caused a portion of the large garage door to rest on top of the SUV prompting Oregon firefighters to secure the door after the driver exited the vehicle.

After the SUV was backed out of the dining area firefighters and one of the building’s owners, Mark Gale and Kevin Wiegman, Wiggale Inc., of Oregon, began figuring out how to remove the damaged door. Fire crews remained on scene until 3:30 p.m.

Late Monday, the glass garage door had been replaced with panels allowing the business to reopen on Tuesday.

“Thanks to Mark and Kevin (our building owners) and the fantastic quick work of the Oregon Illinois Police Department, Oregon Fire Protection District and the help of some great friends: we’ll be back open tomorrow (Tuesday) for regular hours! We’re very thankful to live in such a wonderful community of people who care.” a Brewery post said.