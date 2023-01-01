Sheriff: Road rage incident left one stabbed, one run over

FORRESTON — A Byron man was arrested for attempted murder after police say he ran one person over with his vehicle and stabbed another in a Forreston parking lot on New Year’s Eve.

Jeremy G. Jones, 41, of Byron, was arrested for attempted murder, aggravated battery with a motor vehicle, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and improper container/driver, according to an Ogle County Sheriff’s Office press release. Jones was transported to the Ogle County Jail and held in lieu of bond.

“The early investigation indicates that this was a road rage incident that escalated,” Sheriff Brian VanVickle said.

He said there appears to have been “some type of incident” outside Forreston, after which the two victims stopped their vehicle in a parking lot within the village. It was then that Jones attacked the victims, VanVickle said.

VanVickle did not know the health status of the two victims.

The altercation occurred at 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 31 in the 200 block of 1st Avenue (Illinois Route 26) in downtown Forreston, the press release states.

Jones also was cited for no insurance and speeding, according to the press release.