Polo Lions’ Christmas dinner a success

The Polo Lions Club held a Christmas dinner during the Dec. 3 Christmas Festival in Polo.

The meal included ham, baked potatoes, green beans, macaroni salad, roll and a cookie for dessert.

“The dinner was at the Polo fire station. It was a busy and successful evening,” said Lion Jeff Short.

Lions who volunteered for the event were: Mark Ebert, Ellen Ebert, Nate White, Tom Suits, Mark Bocker, Ron Chamberlain, Jim Adams, Aaron Miller, Winton Bocker, Margaret Tyne, Don Hay, Greg Cross and Henry Bocker.

“Thank you to the Polo Wrestling Club for volunteering also,” Short said.

Wrestlers who volunteered were: Zandra Vock, Lynorah Hansen, Ethan Albee, Zakk Albee, Ryder Wilema, Aspen Mon, and Zayden Imel.