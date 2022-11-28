Santa a crowd favorite at Oregon’s Candlelight Walk

OREGON — It didn’t quite feel like Christmas weather, but Asher James didn’t care.

“I asked for a gum ball machine,” said the Byron 4-year-old after he visited Santa at the Conover Square Mall during Oregon’s 36th Annual Candlelight Walk Nov. 26.

Santa and Mrs. Claus were just two of the star attractions at the evening event held in downtown Oregon.

A steady stream of visitors roamed downtown streets, popping in and out of stores, as Mother Nature provided clear skies and temperatures in the mid-40s.

Dubbed as “A Small Town Christmas in Oregon Illinois” the 3-8 p.m. event also included horse drawn wagon rides, a winter carnival for kids, entertainment, food, a Candy Cane Lane, and plenty of holiday shopping.

This year’s Christmas tree — located on the east lawn of the Ogle County Courthouse Square — was lit by three Make-A-Wish recipients with Oregon’s Volunteer of the Year Sue Heng, leading the trio in flipping the on switch.

The Oregon High School Madrigal singers entertained the crowd before the tree lighting singing some of the musical selections from their upcoming dinners slated for Dec. 9-10 at the Stronghold Camp and Retreat Center, north of town.

Back at Conover, the Harbaugh family of Chana watched with other kids and adults as model trains wound their way around the many tracks at the Blackhawk Model Train Club.

“Here it comes,” said one of the Harbaugh girls as she and her sisters watched a train from the elevated viewing stand.

But the biggest draws to the event went to Santa and Mrs. Claus who magically met with kids simultaneously at two locations at different ends of the town — Conover and the Ukelele Station.

Meanwhile, the Grinch accompanied by little Cindy Lou Who, greeted their fans at the America Thrift store in Conover.

“Hmph,” said the Grinch when asked for a quick comment.



Woods Equipment was this year’s presenting sponsor.

Performers of the Byron Dance Academy perform along Candy Cane Lane during Oregon's Candlelight Walk on Nov. 26. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Oregon's Candlelight Walk was held on Nov. 26 as visitors kicked off the holiday season. The annual Christmas tree lighting was held on the east lawn of the Ogle County Courthouse, seen in the background. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Oregon's Candlelight Walk held Nov. 26 included the lighting of the Christmas tree on the east lawn of the Ogle County Courthouse. This year's tree was lit by three Make-A-Wish recipients. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Staff at Wicked Nutrition in downtown Oregon were busy during Oregon's Candlelight Walk on Nov. 26. The store was one of the stores taking part in the evening event. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Horse drawn wagon rides were part of Oregon's Candlelight Walk on Nov. 26. Here, one of the wagons turns onto Illinois 64 (Washington Street) from North Third Street. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Aurora Mills, 5, and Mia Flaharty, 3, visited with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Ukele Station in Oregon during Oregon's Candlelight Walk on Nov. 26. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Santa wasn't the only fan favorite in Conover Square during Oregon's Candlelight Walk on Nov. 26. The American Thrift store hosted Grinch and Cindy Lou Who. Here, the Roos family poses for a photo with the Dr. Seuss characters. Pictured are: Hayden Josh, and Amanda Roos, and Cassidy and Sienna Spese. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

The Harbaugh family of Chana watch as a train makes it way across one of the tracks at the Blackhawk Model Railroad Club in Conover Square during Oregon's Candlelight Walk on Nov. 26. Brooklyn, Ashley, Paisley, Emily and Shelby watched the the trains with ther mom and dad, Scott and Amanda. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Ayla Fraley, 10 months, of Oregon, waits patiently in her stroller as her mom orders at Hector's Cocina in Conover Square during Oregon's Candlelight Walk on Nov. 26. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Olivia Gorzny serves customers during Oregon's Candlelight Walk on Nov. 26. Her store, O's Bakery, was one of the stores taking part in the evening event. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)