Family Fall Festival thrives despite crisp weather

MT. MORRIS — About 60 people braved a chill in Sunday’s air to make their way to the Mt. Morris campus square for the inaugural Family Fall Festival.

“I think it was a great turnout for our first year,” said Tiffany West, Let Freedom Ring Committee chairperson. “We had a great turnout for vendors, the kids in costumes enjoyed it. That’s the best.”

The event was a fundraiser for the LFR Fourth of July firework show. Fireworks cost at least $20,000, and that price — which LFR struggles to raise — is expected to increase next year, West said in a previous interview.

Family Fall Festival attendees hid their hands in jacket pockets and kept their hoods up or hats on as winds between 15 and 20 mph combined with the roughly 50-degree weather to create a crisp autumn day.

Amethyst Watson, of Mt. Morris, sits in her stroller with the family dog, Chester, during the Family Fall Festival at the Mt. Morris village square on Oct. 16. This was the festival's first year; it serves as an additional fundraiser for the Let Freedom Ring Fourth of July fireworks. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

Still, the weather is one of the things that went right for this event, said West, who already is looking toward next year.

“Hopefully [we’ll] do it next year,” she said. “I’d definitely love to see more pumpkins and more vendors. Fill this campus up. It’d be awesome.”

Activities included a craft fair, balloons, a pumpkin carving contest, making — and chasing — giant bubbles, penny carnival games and a costume parade around the campus.

Elijah Shields, 1, of Dixon, reaches for several large bubbles during the Family Fall Festival at the Mt. Morris village square on Oct. 16. Elijah's monkey costume was one of many costumes worn to the event by attendees. This was the festival's first year; it serves as an additional fundraiser for the Let Freedom Ring Fourth of July fireworks. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

“I definitely feel that we can expand with more games for the kids,” West said when asked if she had any changes in mind for next year. “I don’t know about bouncy houses just yet, but I do feel that just having more fun for the kids. We definitely like to see the kids come out and have their costumes on and just have fun.”

Pumpkin carving contest judges Keith Avey, Mike Fay and Jim Hopkins selected five winners in four age groups.

Siblings Ellis Fry, 2, and Harlan Fry, 5, both of Polo, tied as winners of the ages 5-and-under group. Pumpkins entered in the category were colored, not carved.

Owen Newcomer, 8, of Oregon, was selected as winner of entrants aged 6 to 10. Eva Clark, 14, of Byron, won among the 11- to 15-year-olds. Bryon West, of Mt. Morris, was chosen as winner of the 16-and-up age group.

“Just for a short little event, it’s perfect,” West said. “Every little bit helps for the fireworks.”

Adalynn Blumeyer, 7, of Oregon, grins as she creates massive bubbles during the Family Fall Festival at the Mt. Morris village square on Oct. 16. Adalynn's angel costume was one of many costumes worn to the event by attendees. This was the festival's first year; it serves as an additional fundraiser for the Let Freedom Ring Fourth of July fireworks. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

Tegan Turner, 5, of Mt. Morris, tosses a toy pumpkin into a bucket as part of a penny carnival game during the Family Fall Festival at the Mt. Morris village square on Oct. 16. This was the festival's first year; it serves as an additional fundraiser for the Let Freedom Ring Fourth of July fireworks. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)