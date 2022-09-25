Oregon hosts second Ocktoberfest

Oregpn’s 2nd Annual Oktoberfest Party was held Sept. 24 with sponsorship from A Hard Rock Opening Act, Rockford’s new casino.
Seven Oregon locations participated in the event with Hard Rock providing live music in a portion of the parking lot behind the Ogle County Brewery where Oktoberfest kicked off at 4 p.m with a ceremonial keg tapping by Oregon Mayor Ken Williams.
Venues that took part in the event were: Breaker’s Saloon and Eatery, Cork and Tap, Hazel’s Cafe, The Hunt Club, Maxson’s Restaurant and Riverboat, Ogle County Brewery, and Sledgehammer’s.