Oregon hosts second Ocktoberfest

Oregpn’s 2nd Annual Oktoberfest Party was held Sept. 24 with sponsorship from A Hard Rock Opening Act, Rockford’s new casino.

Seven Oregon locations participated in the event with Hard Rock providing live music in a portion of the parking lot behind the Ogle County Brewery where Oktoberfest kicked off at 4 p.m with a ceremonial keg tapping by Oregon Mayor Ken Williams.

Venues that took part in the event were: Breaker’s Saloon and Eatery, Cork and Tap, Hazel’s Cafe, The Hunt Club, Maxson’s Restaurant and Riverboat, Ogle County Brewery, and Sledgehammer’s.

Mike and Sylvia Baker of Winnebago wore their special aprons to mark Oregon's second Oktoberfest on Saturday. Here, the couple stands in front of the Ogle County Brewery which kicked off the event with a tapping of a special brew for the season. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Oregon Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Liz Vos puts a flower headband on Mallory Bellows of Rock Falls during Oregon's Oktoberfest on Saturday. The event included beer, food, and music. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)