Jonny Lyons and the Pride rock out to crowd’s delight at Mt. Morris’ Jamboree

Jonny Lyons and the Pride had the crowd singing and dancing during their July 22 performance at Jamboree, the free music series in downtown Mt. Morris.

Lyons was a crowd favorite as he performed songs by “The Man in Black” Johnny Cash and “The King of Rock and Roll” Elvis Presley. The band also performed songs from other Top 40 performers.

Food and drink concessions for the evening were provided by the Mt. Morris Senior Center.

The Harman Family Bluegrass Band will perform on July 29 at 7 p.m.

Their music style ranges from traditional to contemporary bluegrass, country, gospel and various types of music.

Concessions for the evening will be provided by Ralfie’s BBQ serving food and drinks starting at 6 p.m.

“Please bring a blanket or chair, or enjoy the new benches and join the fun on our beautiful, historic campus in the center of Mt. Morris, two blocks south of Rt. 64 on Wesley Ave and enjoy these free concerts,” said Ubben.

In the event of rain, each would move to the Pinecrest Grove Community Center, located at 500 Evergreen Lane., 7 blocks south of Rt. 64 on McKendrie Street.

Jonny Lyons performs an Elvis Presley song at the Mt. Morris Jamboree on Friday, July 22. Jonny Lyons and the Pride made their debut performance at the free music series in downtown Mt. Morris. Lyons also performed hits by Johnny Cash and other Top 40 performers in front of a large crowd. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

