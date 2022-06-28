Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club hosts Father’s Day hillclimb

It was dusty, hot, and very sunny — the perfect recipe for the Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club’s Father’s Day hillclimb on Sunday.
Riders from across the region took their best shots at climbing “the hill” on their motorcycles with a variety of class divisions. Footage and the time spent to make it all the way to the top determined the winners of each division.
During intermission, spectators got a chance to climb the 100′-plus hill on their own two legs.
The club was founded in 1935 and is located across from the main entrance to White Pines State Park, along Pines Road between Oregon and Polo.
The club was known for its hill climb event, held just to the west of what once was the Pines Drive-In Theater. When the theater closed, the club purchased the land it was on.
The club’s next hillclimb will be the “State Championship Hill Climb” on Sunday, Aug. 21. That event starts at 11 a.m. and runs to 8 p.m.
For more information on the Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club and the upcoming event, visit www.rrrmc.org.