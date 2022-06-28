Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club hosts Father’s Day hillclimb

It was dusty, hot, and very sunny — the perfect recipe for the Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club’s Father’s Day hillclimb on Sunday.

Riders from across the region took their best shots at climbing “the hill” on their motorcycles with a variety of class divisions. Footage and the time spent to make it all the way to the top determined the winners of each division.

During intermission, spectators got a chance to climb the 100′-plus hill on their own two legs.

The club was founded in 1935 and is located across from the main entrance to White Pines State Park, along Pines Road between Oregon and Polo.

The club was known for its hill climb event, held just to the west of what once was the Pines Drive-In Theater. When the theater closed, the club purchased the land it was on.

The club’s next hillclimb will be the “State Championship Hill Climb” on Sunday, Aug. 21. That event starts at 11 a.m. and runs to 8 p.m.

For more information on the Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club and the upcoming event, visit www.rrrmc.org.

Tommy "Buddy" Fortune, 19, of Sterling loses the grip on his motorcycle as he reaches the top of the hill during the Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club's Father's Day Hillclimb on Sunday. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

A rider lets slides off his bike as he reaches the top of the hill att the Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club's Father's Day Hillclimb on Sunday. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Tommy "Buddy" Fortune, 19, of Sterling rides his motorcycle to the top of the hill during the Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club's Father's Day Hillclimb on Sunday. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

A youth rider at the Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club's Father's Day Hillclimb loses control of his bike while trying to make it up the hill on Sunday. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Tommy "Buddy" Fortune, 19, of Sterling rises his motorcycle to the top of the hill during the Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club's Father's Day Hillclimb on Sunday. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

A youth rider loses control of his bike at the Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club's Father's Day Hillclimb on Sunday. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

A rider at the Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club's Father's Day Hillclimb loses control of his bike near the top of the hill on Sunday. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

A good crowd was on hand to watch the Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club's Father's Day Hillclimb on Sunday. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Megan Drollinger of Pleasure Riders Team 555 uses a leag blower to cool off one of the riders at the Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club's Father's Day Hillclimb on Sunday. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Dominic Luba, 16, of Mt. Morris, was the first kid to make it tothe top of the hil during an intermission "climb the bill break" during te Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club's Father's Day Hillclimb on Sunday. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

A contestant in the Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club's Father's Day Hillclimb loses control of his bike while trying to make it up the hill on Sunday. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)