Polo Town & Country Days kicks off this week

POLO — Polo Town & Country Days Committee members had a leg up in planning this year’s event, which they hope will top the 2021 festival.

They had about one month to plan for 2021, but it still ended up being one of the city’s largest in years, Polo Town & Country Days Committee Vice President Joey Kochsmeier said. It’s momentum they’re looking to build on.

The 2022 Polo Town & Country Days is scheduled for June 15-19, with the majority of activities kicking off on Thursday, June 16.

“We’re taking the events that we have and, instead of adding more [different] stuff, we’re trying to invest into what we already do to make them the best they can be,” Kochsmeier said.

Nancy Tegeler of First Bank Shannon-Polo was one of several employees who handed out candy and American flag to those watching the Town & Country Days 2021 parade. The parade theme was super heroes so employees work capes and eye masks. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

For example, Friday’s KIDZ DAY funfair setup will include double the amount of games, an inflatable joust for older children and he P&C Little Rascals Petting Zoo is coming, he said. Zeiler Amusement Carnival Rides is offering more rides and there will be a larger number of food and merchandise vendors.

Mega passes for the carnival are for sale for $50 until noon Thursday, Kochsmeier noted. After that, the cost goes up to $60 and mega passes must be purchased at the carnival. There also are $25 daily carnival passes available on Friday and Saturday.

Five-year-old Avery Kochsmeier races ahead of his sister, Harper, 3, at one of the carnival rides at 2021 Polo's Town & Country Days. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

There’s also the classics, like Thursday’s Little Miss and Mister contest and fireworks at the Polo Community High School football field, Kochsmeier said.

The fireworks always are a hit and draw people from all around the area, he said.

“It brings people home,” Kochsmeier said when asked what the event offers to the city of Polo. “We’ve built up a reputation of doing the festival well, and people plan their vacations or their trips back home around Town & Country Days. It creates a welcoming atmosphere and is a great way to get together.”

Anyone interested in volunteering during Polo Town & Country Days or in helping to plan future events, can contact Kochsmeier at 815-297-2994.

Visit www.PoloDays.org for more information and a printable event schedule.

Gracie Huckabee, 5, of Polo, and Colby Jack came dressed as a John Deere tractor with Gracie's mom Megan walking alongside during the 2021 Town & Country Days parade. Gracie was riding with te Jordan Creek Farms entry. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)