Rockton to host Pelican Fest on May 21

The 2nd annual Rockton Pelican Fest will be held May 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Rockton, a free family oriented event that gives people of all ages the opportunity to learn about and celebrate the return of the American White Pelicans to the Rock River and nearby Nygren Wetland Preserve during their migration period.

The event will be presented by the Village of Rockton, JR Finally Art Studio & Gallery, Natural Land Institute and Sinnissippi Audubon Society.

A white pelican keeps an eye open as it tries to sleep while sitting on the water along the access road to Lock & Dam 13 between Fulton and Thomson. Many species of birds can be seen along the Mississippi River as spring migration continues. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Families and individuals will be able to spend time together exploring historic downtown Rockton, local shops, restaurants, outdoor vendor booths, participating in activities, attending lectures about birds and other wildlife.

Local shops and restaurants will have pelican themed specials, the booths will host kids activities and some might even have a live bird to see. Rockton Village Hall will host presentations at 11 a.m. by Hoo Haven, a wildlife rescue organization, with their pelican, Rocky Road.





At 1 p.m., Jennifer Kuroda, President, Sinnissippi Audubon Society, will talk about Peregrine Falcons. Talcott Free Library will host kids activities, displays and other information related to pelicans and wildlife.

Stateline Mass Transit District will be providing free shuttle bus service from downtown Rockton to the Nygren Wetland Preserve Wildlife Overlook (3714 W. Rockton Rd., Rockton) throughout the festival.

A knowledgeable volunteer will be there to greet visitors and to talk about birds and other wildlife. Free guided walking tours of Nygren Wetland will start at the Wildlife Overlook at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. An Early Bird Walk is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. at the Wildlife Overlook presented by Sinnissippi Audubon Society.

Rockton Pelican Fest is also sponsored by Winnebago County Pheasants Forever and Sinnissippi Audubon Society.

For more information about participating businesses and specials, booths and kids activities, and other information visit: www.naturalland.org , www.sinnissippiaudubon.org , and www.jillraefinallyart.com .

A white pelican sits in the lock at Lock & Dam 13 between Fulton and Thomson on Saturday. Pelicans are one of the bird species that winter in the south and then migrate back in the spring. The Mississippi River is one of the stops along the way back to the birds' breeding area. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)



