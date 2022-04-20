Shining Star calls on local representatives to help raise funds

DIXON — Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center’s “Jail and Bail” fundraiser is underway.

Shining Star “served” more than 45 local representatives, including a few law enforcement officers, with the goal of raising $500 by April 29. If they don’t, they’ll go to “jail.”

The donations — which are tax deductible — will support services Shining Star provides to child abuse victims and their non-offending family. The mission of Shining Star is to “transform victims of child abuse into survivors,” according to the organization’s website.

“They help with everything from some custody issues to counseling to sex assault interviews,” Forreston Police Chief Chris Thiel said. “They have forensic interviews where we take the kids in there and we do child abuse and sex cases and all that other stuff.”

Thiel, along with Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle, was “served.”

“You know, unfortunately, the sheriff’s office uses Shining Star way too much,” VanVickle said. “We’re down there every week multiple times for interviews with children.

“It’s an invaluable resource we having, being able to bring some closure to those families and start the healing process, and Shining Star’s part of that process,” he added. “Being able to raise money for them and help them continue to do the great job that they do is … a worthwhile cause and something that we fully support.”

To donate, visit: https://givebutter.com/MN1WBx.