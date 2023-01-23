Hyundai Elantra Limited remains unchanged – still a mid-size value

It’s an understatement to say the automotive industry can be rather fickle. One year you are at the top of the “Best Of” lists and the next year they are labeling you “over the hill.”

When Hyundai introduced the 2021 Elantra it was impressive enough to be hailed the North American Car of the Year – which it deserved.

The auto industry changes quickly, and it forces the competition to adapt and innovate.

While the 2023 Elantra may have a couple of years under its belt, it is still a mid-size sedan that delivers a lot for a relatively value-minded cost of admission.

The 2023 Elantra lineup begins with a base SE trim and a starting price of $20,500. While there are lots of variables to consider, the base Elantra makes my top-3 list of best sedan values at about $20k. Looking to upgrade? The SEL trim is just $22k.

I recently tested the Limited, with its base price of just $26.4k. There is a slightly higher-level trim called the “N” that lands at about $27k, a pretty impressive feat for the top-end sedan of this size (not to mention the 10-Year/100k-mile warranty).

Great looks

On the outside, the Elantra Limited is a handsome sedan featuring chiseled signature lines, a bold, dark-chrome grille, and an athletic stance on its standard 17-inch alloy rims. My tester featured attractive chrome window moldings and a sweeping headlamp treatment housing LED headlights with automatic high beam assist and daytime running lights.

The rear deck lid punches out to form a sporty wing that accentuates the rear’s height and the hind quarters’ overall breadth. Darkened-chrome dual exhaust ports add to the overall sophisticated athleticism of the Limited.

Cabin comforts

My tester featured leather-trimmed, heated front seats with slight side bolsters, and a quick 6-way power driver’s seat with lumbar support. The cabin features a very nice glossy black trim to accent a diversity of soft-touch and plastic materials. one of the more upscale features is the multi-function leather-wrapped tilt and telescopic steering wheel.

Limited’s standard features include a large sunroof, dual-zone climate, electronic parking brake, 64-color ambient interior lighting, and dual USB ports. On the center console, you will find a convenient wireless charger, a sophisticated touch in the leather-wrapped gear shift knob, and adjustable cupholders for any size drink.

Seating up front is ample and accommodating, while rear seats offer a 60/40 split. Headroom is average and with the rear seats down there is a lot of cargo space for this segment.

Tech interface

A large infotainment screen is easy to see, and the controls are within the driver’s grasp. Lower down on the center stack there are easy-to-use climate and audio controls. The Elantra Limited features a dual digital screen setup that elevates the entire cabin. Hyundai’s 10.25-inch digital driver’s display is intuitive to use and easy to read at any light level.

Performance

My Limited tester featured the standard 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine, its 147 horsepower, and 132-pound feet of torque. Hyundai engineers say you will get a bit more kick if you opt for the Hybrid version of the Elantra. My Limited was mated to a Smartstream Intelligent Variable Transmission.

Overall, the Elantra responds quickly to demands for speed, though the variable transmission has some gaps in it that if you try to stop and start back up quickly will fade or have a lull before kicking in. It’s by no means a deal-breaker for a sedan that manages to handle all the commands on the highway with confidence, as well as make it very easy to get about town, including ease of parking.

Safety

The 2023 Elantra Limited will be the choice of a lot of young families and it is a very safe sedan option. It offers an impressive array of technology, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/Pedestrian, Cyclist and Junction-Turning Detection and Parking Distance Warning – Reverse & Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist – Reverse. Standard lineup driver’s assistance features include Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Warning w/Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Warning, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist w/Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Driver Attention Warning & High Beam Assist, and Safe Exit Warning & Rear Occupant Alert. The Limited is also equipped with Hyundai’s semi-autonomous Highway Drive Assist system.

There’s no other way to describe the 2023 Hyundai Elantra line, and especially the Limited trim level I tested, other than to say it is a value for the $28k you pay. If you value, sporty looks, safety, comfort, or tech convenience, you can check all these boxes and be confident the 10-year/100k warranty have you covered.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and vehicles.