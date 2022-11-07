Redesigned Infiniti QX60 is classy 3-row SUV that’s big on comfort

There are plenty of places I could start complimenting the 2022 Infiniti QX60. From the new, sleeker exterior design and enhanced cabin comforts, it’s easy to find something to like, but I’d rather start with the mechanicals.

One of my big pet peeves is building a large SUV and saddling it with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) that compromises the engine’s ability to meet its potential. The previous model QX60 was guilty of having a V6 and a rather ill-matched CVT. The results were a premium SUV that was a dog on the road. Luckily, things are different in 2022.

The all-new QX60 no longer mates its V6 with a CVT and now offers it paired with a very capable 9-speed automatic transmission. The 3.5-liter V6 delivers 295 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque, which is not a huge amount for this size and weight vehicle (4,600 lbs), but I found it to be more than adequate for merging onto the highway or passing in any situation.

Of course, the reason for the CVT is to squeeze out as much fuel efficiency as possible. My argument is in doing so it takes all the fun out of driving. Maybe the best part about losing the CVT is that I can report two impressive stats: one, QX60 can tow up to 6,000 pounds; and two, it gets up to an EPA-estimated 20 mpg in the city and 25 mpg on the highway.

My tester was the QX60 Luxe, the second in four trim levels (Pure: $47,875; Luxe: $53,925; Sensory: $57,375; Autograph: $61,375) for the QX60 line. My tester had the $2,000 add-on all-wheel-drive feature, which significantly added to its authority on the road.

The great part about the QX60 is no matter what trim level you opt for it will pamper you while on the road. Of course, there are degrees of pampering. Depending on your budget, features like massaging front seats, heated second-row seats, an air purifier, wireless Android Auto/Apple Carplay, and a 17-speaker Bose audio system are just a few of the impressive list available.

Once you close the door you are surrounded by plenty of glass that opens up the cabin and makes it feel even roomier than it is. All that glass also elevates the sight lines for the driver who has endless positions to work with by engaging the power seating adjustments.

This is a serene, classy cabin with plenty of room in the two front seats and ample head room for even the tallest of drivers. My Luxe tester featured soft leather upholstery with plenty of quilted leather featured around the cabin, including the dash.

The heated rear seats offer access to HVAC controls and large cupholders. Even the third row featured leather, a cupholder on each side, and a USB port. That’s taking care of all your passengers.

The QX60 now showcases a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity. The features are incredibly intuitive to use and I loved the new system. Below that is the HVAC panel which utilizes haptic touch controls that can be annoying to interface with.

Every QX60 has a standard Wi-Fi hotspot that comes in handy more than I ever realized. Here’s the insight part – Infiniti’s 17-speaker Bose audio system is about as good as they come and if you opt for a lower trim level, don’t miss the chance to add on this exceptional feature.

Overall, I really liked the Infiniti QX60′s redesign. Tossing out the CVT and adding in a bunch of standard premium options has made this a super-competitive 3-row SUV in the class.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and vehicles.