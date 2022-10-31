Ford Escape hybrid options push crossover to new heights

The Escape has been a long-standing sales hero for Ford and it has a lot to do with a low base price and a high level of style to go with that value. Just a year ago we were getting our first look at the revamped Escape and the changes were impressive.

The 2022 Escape doesn’t have too many changes, but maybe the biggest item to point out is the stunningly low base price of $27,500. At 181 inches long, the Escape delivers roominess that competes with anyone in the class and, for 2022, there are several hybrid options.

My tester featured the Titanium Package ($2,500). This adds lots of bells and whistles to the cabin, which really elevates the comfort factor. Most notable was the huge Panoramic Vista Roof and the super-convenience of wireless charging.

On the outside, there’s really nothing to dislike about Escape. Even with 19-inch optional alloy rims, which seem a bit too big for Escape, it manages to add a degree of refinement. Escape offers a smooth, sleek profile that is very contemporary.

Charging up

The Escape PHEV has a 14.4-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that enables 37 miles of all-electric driving range on a full charge. The gas engine helps out if more power is required (or if the battery is low). My tester Escape PHEV earned a fuel-efficient 105 MPG-equivalent in combined city/highway driving when operating in EV mode and 40 mpg combined when in hybrid mode.

Many homeowners ask about the best options for charging and I often say there’s little doubt once you have been to the upgraded 240-volt charger you never want to go back to the standard 120-volt outlet again. Recharging the battery in a standard outlet can take up to 11 hours or as little as 3.5 hours using a 240-volt charger (Level 2). Trust me, when you buy one, just add in the 240-volt install.

Performance/handling

The Escape Hybrid has a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and an electric motor with a combined 200 horsepower, a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), and front-wheel drive. My tester’s Plug-In Hybrid shared the same setup, though the larger battery elevates output to 221 horsepower. Notably, all-wheel drive is only optional for the Escape Hybrid.

Overall, you don’t get an Escape to leave other drivers in the dust. Escape offers excellent handling dynamics. I found it to be very capable of mitigating poor road conditions for passenger comfort.

Five drive modes allow you to customize your driving experience: Sport, Normal or Eco vary enough to make a distinct difference in the feel of the cabin and the responsiveness of the driver. I thought the hybrid system transitioned smoothly between electric-only and gas propulsion. Getting up to highway speeds was easy and never felt strained.

Cabin comfort

The Escape’s cabin is handsome, though you will recognize some cheap-feeling plastic panels on the doors and dash. I suppose it’s the trade-off for the price. Competitors in the class all get away with it, though many opt for more soft-touch surfaces.

Seating up front and in the second row is ample and legroom and headroom are excellent. With the top-end Titanium, you get genuine leather and I thought it really added a level of quality to the entire ride experience.

The base Escape may only offer a 4.2-inch audio display and AM/FM radio, but SE trim levels and higher get a larger 8.0-inch touchscreen display with Ford’s latest Sync 3 infotainment interface and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto capability.

All Escapes have remote access to vehicle telematics and remote start. My Titanium Escape has a standard 10-speaker B&O Play audio system, in-dash navigation, and a 12.3-inch digital gauge display.

Maybe the best thing about the Escape is the wide range of prices you can select from. If you’re not looking for high performance and don’t mash the gas pedal, look at the hybrid options as a way to save money by avoiding refueling each week.

When you get into hybrid models, you get wide variations of the warranty. Escape has a base warranty that covers 3 years or 36,000 miles, the powertrain warranty covers 5 years or 60,000 miles, and the hybrid component warranty covers 8 years or 100,000 miles. My Escape Titanium hybrid-electric (PHEV) tester had a final price of $41,780.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and vehicles.