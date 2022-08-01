Tundra gets much-needed redesign, nails the landing

Toyota fans have been waiting a long time to get some new “love? for the Tundra full-size pickup and the 2022 model year delivers with a full redesign that includes new options in the powertrain department.

I recently tested the Toyota Tundra’s all-new 1794 Edition, which is the top-of-the-line trim variant that makes the base Tundra’s rugged appeal a little less gruff and a lot more sophisticated. It’s tough to say goodbye to that beefy V8 that was in previous generations, but the new powerplant will leave nobody wishing for it.

While refinement is not necessarily what full-size pickup owners are looking for, at least initially, few can cry foul when they slide into any of the high-end trims all of the competition offers. Whether is supple leather seats, power controls for seats and shades (and just everything), or even a few refined chrome touches on the outside, luxury pickups are very much a thing.

Great looks

The Tundra has the can-do stance that every full-size pickup seems to possess. Up front, you cannot overlook the presence of the huge chrome grille and accents that set the tone for this Tundra’s appetite for adventure.

What I like best about the new Tundra look are the style lines on the front and rear quarters that take an inward-chisel-like approach to create a distinct character for the Tundra. It’s a little more rounded than some of the blockier competitors’ rooflines and A and C-pillar angles create plenty of aerodynamics.

My 1794 tester featured gorgeous 20-inch machined aluminum rims that went right along with the other chrome accents on the exterior. Side mirrors are big but not too far extended to create any issue with pulling in and about tight spaces.

Interior style

The first thing you recognize when you slide into the Tundra’s roomy cabin is the butter-soft leather adorning the front and back seats. Seating in both rows is heated and that’s really a plus on cold Midwest mornings. Ventilation keeps things cool in both rows, too. The steering wheel is heated, and the interior features multiple power outlets.

I absolutely love the touches of American walnut trim. It’s such a classy feel for the Tundra and less is definitely more when it comes to this delicate and impactful wood grain’s impact throughout the cabin.

The new dash is perfectly laid out with all the required switches, knobs, and buttons within arm’s reach for the driver. Expect to see storage compartments throughout the interior, in addition to a wireless phone charger in the console.

The 1794 Edition comes with a huge 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12-speaker JBL audio system that takes full advantage of the wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability.

My tester featured a Panoramic View Monitor and Drive Mode Select for different types of terrain. It also included a huge 12.3-inch digital meter with a selectable gauge display. A trailer backup guide system with Toyota Straight Path Assist to make maneuvering with a trailer easier is a great feature if you tow.

Performance

The new Tundra offers three powertrain options along with rear and 4-wheel drive:

• 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 powerplant with 348 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque

• Twin-turbo V6 offering 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque

• The i-Force Max hybrid combines the twin-turbo V6 with an electric motor to deliver an output of 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque.

All three powerplant are paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission that is shared across the entire Tundra lineup. My tester featured the middle engine variant and its 4-wheel-drive 17/22/19 mpg. The hybrid gets an impressive 20 mpg city, 24 mpg highway, and 22 mpg combined with rear-wheel drive.

At $58,390, the 2022 Tundra 1794 Edition is the classy, upscale posh pickup the other domestic competitors have been offering for a decade. This has as much place at the country club as it does on the job site. The Tundra pickup always lacked the extra comfort and tech goodies the other domestic manufacturers offered, but this 1794 Edition is a calling card for a new commitment by Toyota to its full-size pickup.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years’ experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and vehicles.