GMC Terrain in spotlight with under $40K pricing

As the sport-utility segment has grown, so has the diversity and intricacy of the equipment offered. Once priced as economical vehicles that were intended for dual-purpose service, they now are the norm and standards have elevated – as have the prices.

The 2022 GMC Terrain is a compact SUV from General Motors’ professional-grade specialists. In my opinion, one of the bigger points of note is the starting price of $34,000. The range-topping Denali trim has a starting price of $36,600. GMC is an elevated treatment over any Chevy Equinox (its GM cousin), so that’s a decent starting point. My week-long tester was loaded with great options and all-wheel drive for the very notable price of $39,960.

Research says many consumers have a price point they will not exceed when buying a car, no matter what the interest rate may be, and $40k is often cited as one of those more popular benchmarks. This Terrain is not necessarily a value buy, but it does contend on equipment levels and exceeds expectations for passenger comfort and ride characteristics.

On the outside design, the Terrain, which comes in four trims: SLE, SLT, AT4, and Denali, sits solidly in the middle of a crowded segment. While there are more attractive and more interesting exterior styling choices out there, the Terrain does not try to do much. For many buyers, this is a huge plus – though younger buyers who are less likely to seek out a GMC-level vehicle are probably not as enthralled by the stylings.

I really like the huge front grille and the curved “C” headlight complex that wraps around the front edges below the hood. Up top, there are functioning roof rails that provide extra utility if needed. Given some of the shortcomings of space inside, they may be needed.

Cabin comforts

My tester excelled at comfort inside the cabin. Front and rear seating is ample and quite comfortable for five adults. The seats are well-bolstered and the front seats have power adjustments for both driver and passenger.

Most competitors offer more cargo space than Terrain, and the 29.6 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats fills up quickly. Folding second-row seats down expands the cargo area to 63.3 cubic feet. There are two complete sets of LATCH connectors for the Terrain’s rear outboard seats and a tether anchor for the rear middle seat.

One cool feature is the folding front passenger seat which adds space for longer cargo. Both a power liftgate and a hands-free power liftgate are available, the hands-free option is worth it if you load a lot into your Terrain.

The standard IntelliLink infotainment system offers sharp graphics and quick, straightforward menus that are easy to navigate. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are new additions to the standard list. I found the use of the system quite intuitive and easy.

My tester featured an 8-inch touch screen, a 7-speaker Bose stereo, navigation, wireless device charging, satellite radio, and HD Radio. There’s nothing this system cannot connect to or get you listening to in just a snap.

Performance

It’s too bad the previously offered Terrain engine upgrade is no longer available. This leaves the 170-horsepower 1.5-liter four-cylinder to do all the bidding for Terrain drivers. This engine is great for running errands about town, but there is a definite lack of power for passing on the highway.

Paired with a reliable 9-speed automatic transmission, the 1.5-L turbo is a settling point between opting for efficiency over performance. At a time when gas is climbing toward $6 a gallon, maybe this is not as important as it might have been a year ago.

In its standard configuration, the 2022 Terrain delivers an EPA-estimated 25 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway, which is good for the compact SUV class. With all-wheel drive, it gets 25/28 mpg city/highway. The GMC Terrain provides stable handling and a comfortable ride. While the front-wheel drive is standard, I’d recommend everyone get AWD.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the 2022 GMC Terrain the highest rating of Good in five crash safety tests and the second-lowest rating of Marginal in an updated side crash safety test. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave the 2022 Terrain an overall safety rating of five out of five stars, with five stars in the frontal and side crash tests and four stars in the rollover test.

The truck-ish looks of the Terrain don’t offer much star appeal, but they do make it stand out a bit in a crowded segment. This is not a stunner on aesthetics, preferring more to entice you with its professional capabilities/features. Overall, the price at less than $40k is pretty enticing, though performance will probably keep some buyers away.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years’ experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and vehicles.