Military experience helped McHenry coach Derek Franzen discover life passion

McHenry assistant football coach Derek Franzen (left) runs a drill during practice Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, at McCracken Field in McHenry. Franzen served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2017-2021. (Joe Aguilar)

Derek Franzen always connected with football and had the ability to relate to young people.

It helped him forge relationships even while serving as an anti-tank missileman in the U.S. Marine Corps.

“My dad [Gregory] had me watching football since I can’t even remember how old I was,” said Franzen, 27, who’s in his second year as an under-level football coach at McHenry High School. “Even when I was in the military, I’d always have on [TV] all the college and NFL games. My door would always be open. Other Marines would stop in my room for 20 minutes or the whole day.”

When he graduated from Grayslake North High School in 2016, like a lot of young people, Franzen didn’t know what path in life he wanted to pursue. It took less than a semester at the College of Lake County for him to realize college wasn’t for him. So, after talking to a buddy who had joined the Marines, Franzen signed up to be a jarhead, or leatherneck, as Marines also are called.

He attended boot camp in San Diego, got stationed in Twentynine Palms, California, and wound up making multiple tours overseas. His first deployment was to Kuwait and Syria in 2018, and then Japan and Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After serving his four years, he was done.

And he had found his path.

“When I was in [the military], I really enjoyed teaching, helping out these junior Marines,” said Franzen, who also cross-trained as a machine gunner, rising to the rank of corporal. “I thought I was really good at getting to some of the Marines who other people had a harder time getting to, so I knew I was going to go into some type of teaching. Physical education was a no-brainer for me because I was always in the gym working out, and I loved staying active.”

Franzen graduated from Illinois State University last winter with a Bachelor of Science degree in science, kinesiology and recreation. He student-taught at McHenry his last semester at ISU and then at Townline Elementary School in Vernon Hills.

Last fall, the 6-foot, 230-pound former Grayslake North defensive end coached freshman-sophomore football at McHenry with Colt Nero, who was introduced as the varsity’s head coach in January. Nero couldn’t be prouder to have Franzen on his staff.

Nero said he considers Franzen a “great teacher, a trusted friend and a positive presence” in McHenry’s building.

“As a Marine, Coach Franzen has lived a life built on sacrifice, commitment and service,” Nero said. “He brings that same mindset to the football field, where he challenges our athletes to push past limits, stay disciplined and value teamwork. His perspective helps both players and coaches see the bigger picture – not just in football, but in life."

Last fall was Franzen’s first experience coaching, but his life experiences had more than prepared him for it. Whether he’s interacting with Marines or student-athletes, Franzen knows he can help them cope with any struggles they may be experiencing.

”My background of seeing a lot and doing a lot of different things from my time in service has given me a good opportunity to understand kids who get into different challenges or different situations where they might be stressed out,“ Franzen said. “I use my past experiences to calm them down and get them back to finding success.”

When not coaching, Franzen works daily as a building substitute teacher at McHenry. He coached JV softball for the Warriors this past spring. Teaching full time is something that never was on his radar until he served in the Marines.

“What truly sets Coach Franzen apart is the way students look up to him as a mentor,” Nero said. “He embodies the qualities we hope to instill in every athlete: selflessness, grit and character. He is someone our kids strive to be like – on the field, in the classroom and in the community."

Franzen called his four years in the military an “awesome” experience. Working with different people and teams, seeing different cultures, and learning how people of different backgrounds worked together appealed to him.

The tactical knowledge he gained as a Marine and the skills he learned – such as knowing how to employ sophisticated anti-tank systems in combat – speak to his aptitude. His communication skills with young Marines and people of authority speak to his ability to listen and learn.

“The lessons I learned and the people I was with shaped me into the person I am today,” Franzen said. “I’m very grateful for everything.”