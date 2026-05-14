Kendall County Extension holding annual plant sale this weekend

The Kendall County master gardeners program will host its annual plant sale at the University of Illinois Extension office in Yorkville on Saturday, May 16, 2026. (Photo provided )

The Kendall County Extension will hold its master gardener plant sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The sale will feature native plants, nursery-stock perennials, more than 20 varieties of tomatoes, 16 varieties of peppers, other vegetables, herbs, and more.

Master gardeners will be on-hand to answer gardening questions.

Payments may be made by cash or credit. Proceeds support the Kendall County Master Gardener program and community projects.

The sale will be at the Kendall County Extension office, 7775B Illinois Route 47, Yorkville, about one mile south of Route 71.

For more information, click here or call the office at 630-553-5823, or email uiemg-kendall@illinois.edu .

Kane County plant sale

This June, see the Idea Garden in person, pick up plants for your own garden, and get free advice all from Kane County master gardeners.

The Kane County Extension plant sale will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 6 and will feature plants trained volunteers have grown from division, winter sowing, and from seed, including perennials, natives, and vegetables.

During the sale, visitors can tour the Master Gardener Idea Garden, where each plot focuses on a specific demonstration or “idea” that visitors can learn from or even replicate at home.

The garden features a variety of flowers, native plants, vegetables, herbs, and other plants.

Plant sale payments may be made by cash or check only for this event. Proceeds support local community garden projects and other Extension programs.

The sale will be at the northwest corner of Illinois Route 38 and Peck Road, at 3480 Lincoln Highway, St. Charles.

Visitors may enter from the Route 38 driveway. For more information, click here or call the office at 630-584-6166, or email uiemg-kane@illinois.edu .

Ask a master gardener

Each growing season, trained master gardener volunteers field questions from fellow residents on trees, shrubs, lawns, flowers, vegetables, and other plant-related topics through the Help Desk community service.

The tri-county Help Desks are open March to October, serving DuPage, Kane, and Kendall counties.

To reach a master gardener, individuals can call or stop by a local Extension office during Help Desk hours, or complete an online form for that county’s team. Volunteers will assess your question and reply with a research-based answers.

In 2025, master gardeners across the tri-county area answered more than 700 help requests and logged 17,736 hours through service projects in our communities. To learn more about local master gardener Help Desk services, visit go.illinois.edu/AskMasterGardeners .

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in any Extension programs, contact your local office. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your needs.