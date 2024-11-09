Thank you letters to McHenry County area veterans

William Weber: Dear Bill, Thank you for your selfless service and unwavering dedication to our country. Your bravery in the face of adversity is a testament to the strength of your character. You fought not just for freedom, but for the hope of a brighter tomorrow. “In the silence of the night, your courage stood tall, A beacon of hope, answering freedom’s call.” Your sacrifices echo through our hearts and inspire future generations. We honor your journey and remember the weight you carried. You are a true hero, and we are forever grateful for your service. With deepest respect, Karen Tirio

Gregory Pomagier: Drafted and served, no excuses. Lucky to come home. God Bless America. Gregory Pomagier

Sean S. Henning: For the last four years, Sean has put together a charity event called Lead Farm Live and donated the money to Veterans Path to Hope in McHenry County. It has been very successful and getting bigger every year. Sean served in the Army for two years while his sisters both were in the Army and Marines. A big thank you to him for all his hard work. Pat Henning

Albert Weber: I want to thank Al Weber for his Vietnam and his public service ever since. Thanks for being a true American hero. Much love From the boys at Coleman’s Bar & Grill. Mitchell Day

Michael Richard Heidemann: I want to thank the most inspirational man I know, my Father Michael Heidemann! Dad I love you very much and your love for this country is unbelievable by joining the military at such a young age. You truly deserve everything. You succeeded in life and I am very grateful to have such an inspirational person to look up to. Adam Heidemann

Crystal Lake American Legion: It has been my distinct pleasure to interact with veterans in our local community through the American Legion. Each and every one has a heart for service. You can find them hanging out in local coffee shops (look for their caps), mingling at community events, creating awareness of veteran hardships through presentations and participating in community events like the recent Johnny Appleseed festival. We all have much to learn from a veteran who has put their country first and continues to care for their brothers and their community through acts of kindness and patriotism. Leann Schwerzer

All Veterans: Thank you brave and selfless veterans for defending our great country. I am free in this great nation because of you. I am free to speak, think and feel the way that I want. Your sacrifice and dedication have made my life better. My words could never express my gratitude for what you have done. Freedom is our greatest gift and would not exist without you. Jim Gallagher

All Veterans: Thank you for helping to make my life little bit easier. Blair Gilbert

Chad Steele: Thank you for your service to our country. Your bravery and sacrifice are greatly appreciated. I’m proud of who you have become and will never forget the sacrifices you and the Mad Ghosts of USMC 2/24 have made. Kelly Steele

Al Weber: Thank you for your courage in serving our great country in the time of war, Al. My family and I truly appreciate your service. You are a hero and I am humbled and proud to have the honor of your friendship. Your friend, Ed Konopasek and family

Damon Wade Motsinger: Thank you for your service. Cynthia Key

Dave Heiser: Thank you for your service and continued contributions to our country and communities. Cynthia Key

Kathryn Ann Helfin: Thank you to Kathryn Heflin for joining the Army and serving two deployments to Afghanistan. We appreciate your commitment, bravery and loyalty to our country. Karen Heflin

Frank Stompanato: You went in as a young man to serve our country. You safely returned and all these years later continue to be an amazing example of true dedication to family and country. So proud, thank you! Teri Plazak