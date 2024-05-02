Letters: Northwest Herald’s First Responders- We Thank You!

First Responder Jeff Kurka: Love you Jeffy!!! You deserve it!! Blair Kurka

First Responder Cayden Gerlinger: Cayden is the most ambitious and hardest working paramedic and firefighter I have come across. He works full time at a fire house and part time at another. He also attends school online to better himself. He is kind, calm, knowledgeable and eager and determined. A dedicated man to his passion and skill! Audrey Buellesbach

First Responder Emma Mergl: Emma, thank you for your hard work & long hrs that you work to help people. Kim Trevino

First Responder Shea Robinson: For all the hard work and dedicated hours you put in to serve and protect the community, we thank you! Yvonne Adams

First Responder Nicholas Alopogianis: Thank you for the selfless act of becoming a Police Officer. Your commitment to the police force, along with the task force during these trying times is admirable. Your desire to serve your community with tact and diplomacy is what makes you a great civil servant. Remember to keep your head on a swivel. Cheryl Alopogianis

First Responder Jonathan Lee: Jon, Thank you for your dedication to keeping people safe. Arlene Seng

First Responder Dakota Slone: Thank you for protecting our community. You truly are an angel 😇Christine Stanbery

First Responder Sam Duggan: I want to thank Sam Duggan for all his hard work in keeping McHenry residents safe and coming to their aid. He his an amazing paramedic/ firefighter. David Duggan

First Responder Mchenry County Township as a Whole: Thank you first responders to always being there so many times for my wife as she struggled with her heart issues and severe anxiety, knowing that you would show up always saved her life physically and mentally, God bless you all 🙏Henry Demkovich

First Responder Jennifer Asplund: Jen Asplund of the McHenry County Sheriff’s Dept has been selflessly serving the community for over 28 years. She gives her best everyday to her community and her family and she should be recognized for all of her years of hard work and timeless dedication. Her efforts should be recognized and applauded because she is, indeed, the Best of the Best! DeFringer

McHenry Fire Department and Mchenry P.D.: I am thanking all of McHenry Emergency Responders for a call they responded to on March 21,2024. They helped save my mom’s life. The day after her 75th birthday. Thank you, with all of my heart. Donna Lohmeyer

First Responder Steve Wojtowycz: He has been dedicated to being a firefighter for the past 19 years. He has worked all over the area but has spent the last 13 years in Evanston, even though we live in McHenry County. Steve is dedicated to his job and is prepared to lay it all on the line each and every shift to protect the community he works in. He is our real life superhero and we are so thankful for the work he does and his passion for helping others.- Korren Wojtowycz

First Responder Abigail Siler: As the fiancée of a first responder I see the pain she comes home in everyday. Not as much physical as mental mostly due to patients treating them poorly. She spends 14 hrs a day away from home helping others and in return gets meager wages and little help and less appreciation in an understaffed hospital. Thank you for all you do with little to no reward!! You truly give your life to help those in need.- Scott Ferrero

First Responder John Biederer: Thanks for all you do!! Diana Glenn Flores

First Responder Richard Kurka: Love you Chief!!!! Blair Kurkam

First Responder Dalia Garcia: Work tirelessly to ensure that each patient is treated with respect and dignity. Provide each family with lots of information and do it with a warm smile. I believe that being well informed provides each family with the best decision making abilities. Dalia Garcia

All of the responders who came to our home on 9/6/22: My husband was having chest pains. I called 911, there were 6 paramedics and 1 officer in our home at 12:30am. My husband was taken to NIMC then determined he had what is called AORTIC DISSECTION!! 1 IN 200 SURVIVE! By the quickness of all of the above my husband SURVIVED AND IS DOING GREAT! THANK YOU FROM MY HEART FOR SAVING MY HUSBAND! Glascott Linda

First Responder Jonathan Lee at Wauconda Fire Department: He is just an amazing human being! Compassionate, empathetic, honest, trustworthy, knowledgeable and dedicated to serving his community with excellence. Truly a beacon of hope and support for those in need, embodying the finest qualities of a public servant and First Responder! Anita Meehan

First Responder Jonathan Lee: Thank you for everything you do to serve others and keep the community safe!! Jared Ludwig

First Responder James Gualdoni: Thank you, Firefighter James, for your dedication to helping the citizens of Crystal Lake. Your countless hours of overtime that you worked to ensure the full protection of the Crystal Lake citizens is so greatly appreciated. And yet, in spite of all those hours and sleepless nights, you somehow manage to maintain a positive, caring approach to those you serve. Thank you for all you do.- Paul Gualdoni

First Responder Kyle Neamand: Thank you for what you do. Algonquin PD is lucky to have you!! Jill Kastning

First Responder Michael Lucas: Mike, thank you for being such an incredible fire fighter/paramedic. You are compassionate and deliver exceptional care to every patient you treat. You continue to be an amazing role model to the students in District 47 as their adopted firefighter. And on top of all of that, you are an extremely talented fire investigator. I am proud to call you not just my co-worker, but also my friend. You are one in a million!! Jamie Stedman

First Responder Julie Pendleton: As a member of the Wilmot Ski Patrol, Julie is a first responder who volunteers providing outdoor emergency first aid and care to injured skiers and snowboarders. Her positive attitude and quick smile makes everyone she comes in contact with feel better. She is an everyday hero. John Valentine

All First Responders: Thank you for your service!!!!!! Karen Ortega

First Responder Commander Tim Schuster of Round Lake Beach Police: Your unwavering dedication and selfless service have not gone unnoticed. Your commitment to safeguarding our community and serving as a lifeline in times of need is deeply appreciated. Thank you for being our protector and a true example of bravery. Your actions inspire confidence and gratitude in all of us. Kariann Schuster

First Responder Det. Dave Sharp: Dave has been a huge asset to the police department and helps explorers prepare for police testing and is a strong mentor for younger officers and explorers. Mackenzie Salazar

First Responder Eugene Kuzmiak: Thank you to Trooper Kuzmiak and K9 Kay for putting your lives on the line on a daily basis. Kerry Kessell

First Responder Paul Ortiz: Thank you, Paul Ortiz for your tireless service as a first responder! Thank you for making the time and taking the effort to coach and train the next generation of first responders. It is inspiring to watch you train, and take advantage of every opportunity to increase your knowledge, polish your skills and strive to attain the highest honors in your field! You served your country well and continue to serve your community well. Thank you does not seem enough to express how grateful we are to you and your brother and sister First Responders! The sacrifices you, and your family, and your team make to support one another and our community in this line of work are tremendous and appreciated by us all. Kara Plonczynski

First Responder Zachary Steinhagen: Thank you for keeping those in your care safe, and for working so hard for our family! I love you. Laura Steinhagen

First Responder Blake Jacobs: We cannot thank you enough for your selflessness and dedication to not only our community, but also our little family back at home. You continuously sacrifice birthdays, anniversaries and holidays to protect the lives of others, while also coming home and exceeding all expectations as a husband and Dad. Your bravery and work ethic inspire us everyday- you’re our hero! Lynsey Jacobs

First Responder Will Klicker: Thank you for your hard work and dedication to serving the people! Mary Lareau

First Responder Daniel Kramer: McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Thank you Sgt. Dan Kramer with MCSO. You have shown Valor, bravery, leadership, heroism and selflessness within your department and community. Experiencing the loss of a partner, almost losing your life twice by gunfire and suffering multiple injuries, you choose to continue serve your community with honor and courage everyday. McHenry County is safer because of you. Anyone who knows you or has met you in the community should feel honored. You are the definition of a hero. Thank you for all that you have done and continue to do, your sacrifices do not go unnoticed. Meghan Kramer

First Responder Michael Gruenes: Thank you for your service over all the years that you’ve been with the fire department. Michael Tonelli

First Responder Adrian Sadlocha: Thank you for your service. To all the years to come with your new career path, you will do very well. We are all proud of you! Keep up the great work! Michael Tonelli

First Responder Amy Stolz: Amy goes above and beyond to not only help all the students, but as the nurse supervisor she helps everyone of the nurses tirelessly. Julie Tropp

First Responder Mike Lowe: Mike works hard and long everyday for the people of Boone County. An important part of Boone County Fire District 2, Mike works with his fellow fire fighters to keep safe and protect the residents of Belvidere/Boone County everyday. He is constantly working with the community and non-profits to bring innovative ideas and programs to them to better their lives.It may be CPR Classes, First Aid Classes AED use and techniques. The knowledge and training could save a friend or co-workers life or maybe your own. Thank you Mike Lowe! Mike Bannwolf

First Responder Eric Vizanco: Eric always goes above and beyond to help anyone and goes the extra mile to assist people with extra duties. Andrew Pierce

Crystal Lake EMT’S: Thank you for saving my life on June 2nd in 2023. All the doctors told me without your fast Response, knowledge and professionalism. I wouldn’t be here today! Rick Burman

First Responder Jonathan Lee: Thank you for going above and beyond on a daily basis for your community with an exemplary model for teamwork, skill, compassion, integrity, and humility. You are one special young man! Keep on doing what you are meant to do!! Fondly. Nicole K

First Responder Don Carlson: HFPDDC Carlson took great care of my wife last fall when she suffered a heart attack and helped keep me calm. Also responded last summer when my best friend passed away due to cancer. Was polite and made everyone feel at ease. Scott Logan

First Responder Kristine Herdegen: Thank you for your thankless Service to the people of Illinois.. Because of your efforts our communities are safer. Keep up the great effort and enjoy the support from the community you deserve. Ted Dudek

First Responder Justyn Koster: Thank you for all that you do to keep Crystal Lake safe! Thomas Pavelko

First Responder Jonathan J Lee from Cary, IL: What I love about this first responder is that he didn’t stop learning after high school, senior year he went to college too. Within two years, he became a fire fighter, an EMT-b, a CPR instructor, and a fire instructor. He started at a department at 15 1/2 years old as a cadet, and he learned all that he could, he went to all callbacks, Went to every Tuesday night training, and whenever I would run into one of the white shirts at the department, they would say I need 100 of Jon Lee’s. He is a rig checker. He is a patient supporter, and he has a fabulous bedside manner. His thought was to attend nursing school and become the best nurse that he could , but he has since become the best national paramedic that he could ever be hired by a department that sees his worth and knows that he will be the best fit for their team. He has been there for many difficult calls, traumatic arrest calls, suicide calls, drownings, domestic, And so many more. His knowledge surpasses what I ever thought he would have in his head! Yes, he is my son. Yes, he is my number one, but I will not even pretend to be the only person to say those words. He is worthy of every high-five that is given to him. With his character and integrity, his loyalty and is willing to be his best for every call he’s on he has saved a cat, he has saved lives, and it doesn’t matter to what degree each call is he cares about each one, he remembers each call, he is who you want by your bedside when you are having probably the worst day of your life by needing to call 911, so if he could be in the running, that would be a nice thing to let this young fella know who doesn’t ever ask for anything. So, if he could be in the running, that would be a nice thing to let this fella know who doesn’t ever ask for anything that he is important in the lives of all of his patients in the back of the rig, or in need at the site of a fire. The honest proud brotherhood he holds in his heart for the men he works with is top notch. That’s how fabulous he really is and he makes me proud. High-fives to Jonathan Lee for learning all you have learned and for giving all that you give to every community you work for; Cary, Illinois, East Dundee, Illinois, and Wauconda, Illinois fire department. Thank you for honoring whoever might win! :) Lynn Lee

First Responder Andrew Allen Veath: Andy has worked for the Cary Area Fire Protection District for 30 years. For countless holidays, birthdays and other special occasions he has been “on duty” and not with his family to mark these special times. He has helped to deliver babies into this world, taught countless citizens CPR, he saved a toddler from a choking episode-- --and had the privilege of attending her wedding recently! He has been witness to terrible tragedies such as the Fox River Grove bus accident. He has investigated fires of suspicious origin and has inspected hundreds of Cary businesses and municipal buildings. He has done all of this for the welfare of the public good, sacrificing his time with his own family. We are forever grateful for his continual commitment to keep us safe! Christine Wagner

First Responder John W. Levendoski: For almost 30 years he has put the community that we had lived in and he has worked in first. He has missed important events to our family because someone else needed help. The kids and I truly believe you are a hero and we won’t have it any other way! Help whenever and wherever you can. Denise Levendoski