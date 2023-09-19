Marian Central’s Ella Notaro takes CCC individual title: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, Sept. 18

GIRLS GOLF
Chicagoland Christian Conference Tournament: At Kankakee Elks Country Club in St. Anne, Ella Notaro shot 78 to take the individual championship at the first CCC Tournament on Monday.
Nina Notaro, Ella’s sister, had an 88 to take third. The Hurricanes took third as a team.
McHenry 181, Prairie Ridge 191: At Boone Creek in Bull Valley, Jenna Albanese shot 40 to take individual honors in the Wolves’ FVC loss to the Warriors.
Madison Donovan led McHenry with a 42, Kilynn Axelson had a 43, Jennifer Henry shot 46 and Abigail Shoemaker had a 50.
Grace Mertel (46), Jaeda Gunter (51) and Ella Giffin (54) rounded out Prairie Ridge’s scoring.
Huntley 168, Burlington Central 228: At Whisper Creek in Huntley, the Red Raiders shot their season-low and finished the dual meet season undefeated.
Huntley’s Kaitlyn Busky shot a 40 for medalist honors.
Crystal Lake Central co-op 172, Hampshire 228: At RedTail in Lakewood, Rylee Rud shot 40 to lead the Tigers (8-1, 6-1) to an FVC win over the Whip-Purs.
Delaney Medlyn (42), Addison Cleary (44) and Madeline Trannel (46) had Central’s other counting scores.
Maddie Franz (51), Madison Bilek (54), Ava Janiec (57) and Jaina Farnam (66) scored for Hampshire.
BOYS GOLF
Chicagoland Christian Conference Tournament: At Kankakee Elks Country Club in St. Anne, Peter Louise, Finn Pivnicka and Cayden Leonard all shot 85s to lead the Hurricanes in their third-place finish in the first CCC Tournament.
Jacob Timpe added an 86 for Marian. Louise was sixth and Pivnicka was eighth on scorecard tiebreakers and received All-CCC honors.
Prairie Ridge 154, Jacobs 165: At Turnberry in Lakewood, Charlie Pettrone fired a 35 to lead the Wolves to an FVC win over the Golden Eagles.
Tommy Trax (36), Austin Klauser (41) and Jack Dahlem (42) rounded out the scoring for Prairie Ridge.
Owen Ziaja led Jacobs with a 37. Chase Garden had a 42 and Braden Behrens and Barret Rennell both shot 43s for the Eagles.
Richmond-Burton 171, Woodstock North co-op 174, Johnsburg 189: At Crystal Woods in Woodstock, Colten Miller fired a 39 to lead the Rockets to a win in the Kishwaukee River Conference triangular meet.
VOLLEYBALL
Johnsburg 2, Harvard 0: At Johnsburg, Juliana Cashmore had eight kills as the Skyhawks (10-7, 4-3) defeated the Hornets (2-10, 0-6) 25-11, 25-8 in their KRC match.
Lila Duck had five kills for Johnsburg and Delaney Stern contributed 18 assists.
Richmond-Burton 2, Plano 0: At Plano, Maggie Uhwat had eight kills, three aces and nine digs as the Rockets (11-3, 7-0) beat the Reapers (6-15, 2-5) 25-11, 25-17 in their KRC match.
Elissa Furlan added seven kills, six digs and two blocks. Alex Hopp had 14 assists and Zoe Freund had three kills for R-B.
Harvest Christian 2, Marian Central 1: At Woodstock, Anna Lingle had 30 assists to lead the Hurricanes in their loss to the Lions, 17-25, 25-21, 28-26, in their nonconference match.
Ella Conlon had 11 kills, eight digs and two aces for the ‘Canes, Hadley Rogge added 12 kills, four digs and an ace and a block. Lucy Iden had five kills and Jordan Oros had four kills.
BOYS SOCCER
Harvard 3, Plano 1: At Harvard, the Reapers scored first, but the Hornets came back strong to take the KRC game.
Brayan Contrerea, Martin Quintero and Marco Herrera all scored for the Hornets. Ricardo Flores had two saves in goal.
Johnsburg 2, Woodstock 0: At Woodstock, Kyle Patterson scored two second-half goals as the Skyhawks (5-4-2, 4-2) beat the Blue Streaks in their KRC game.
Patterson scored on a penalty kick early in the second half, then converted another penalty kick shot midway through the second half.
Peyton Fiene created the first PK opportunity, Aiden Schwichow caused the second one with a handball.