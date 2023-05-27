Girls soccer: Crystal Lake Central earns redemption, wins sectional title in OT

[ Photos: Crystal Lake Central vs. Boylan in the IHSA Class 2A Burlington Central Girls Soccer Sectional ]

GOAL: Olivia Anderson knocks in the rebound to give the Tigers a 4-3 lead with 5:07 left in the first overtime. pic.twitter.com/7oEmPZ9AJH

“I was blessed that I was in the right place at the right time. It could’ve been anybody but I was so thankful that I could sink that one in. All that’s running through my head is joy.”

— Olivia Anderson, Crystal Lake Central junior