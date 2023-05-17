Girls Track and Field: Careers close for two area all-time greats

Huntley's Alex Johnson celebrates her personal best long jump Friday, May 10, 2023, during the IHSA Class 3A Huntley Girls Track and Field Sectional at Huntley High School. Alex and her sister Dominique (smiling, right) lead the Red Raiders in quest of a team trophy at the state meet this weekend. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )