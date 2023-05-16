Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, May 15

Preston Sarna threw a complete game and struck out 13 batters to lead Marian Central to a 2-1 win over Johnsburg in Woodstock in the Class 2A Johnsburg Regional quarterfinals Monday.
Sarna allowed one earned run on five hits, and Adam Wrzos and Brodee Vermette each drove in a run for the Hurricanes (8-6). Marian will play Marengo on Wednesday in the regional semifinals.
Johnsburg starter Ian Boal struck out 10 and allowed two earned runs on three hits. Jacob Lamotta drove in a run for the Skyhawks (5-21).
Crystal Lake South 4, Woodstock North 1: At Crystal Lake, Dayton Murphy hit a three-run home run to lead the Gators to a nonconference win.
Samuel Kencharek drove in a run for the Gators (21-6), and starter Jayden Gumprecht struck out 10 over 5⅔ innings, allowing one earned run on six hits.
Blake Hermann drove in a run for the Thunder (16-8).
Cary-Grove 3, Hampshire 2 (9 inn.): At Hampshire, Brendan Carter scored the game-winning run in the ninth inning to lead the Trojans to a FVC win.
Carter, Hayden Dieschbourg and Daniel Stauder each drove in a run for C-G (20-8, 12-6) while Peter Conneen came in to throw 3⅓ innings of relief, striking out eight and not allowing a hit.
Austin Leonard finished with an RBI for the Whips (16-15, 6-12), and Hampshire starter Austin Ernst struck out eight in 6⅔ innings, allowing two earned runs on seven hits.
McHenry 10, Grayslake North 0 (5 inn.): At McHenry, Cooper Cohn hit two home runs to lead the Warriors to a commanding nonconference win.
Cohn drove in four runs to lead McHenry (19-13-1), and Jack Stecker and Justin Karcz each drove in two. Lleyton Grubich also finished with an RBI and finished with eight strikeouts over four innings, not allowing an earned run on two hits.
Harvard 1, Alden-Hebron 0: At Hebron, the Hornets managed only one hit, but that’s all they needed to pick up a nonconference win.
Connor Pedersen scored the go-ahead run in the third on a groundout for Harvard (2-21). Johnathan Brummett and Javon Ratcliff combined to throw seven innings, striking out 10 batters on four hits.
Justin Gritmacker and Spencer Zaccone combined to strike out 12 and allow one hit for the Giants (14-12).
SOFTBALL
Woodlands Academy 8, Alden-Hebron 2: In the Class 1A Pecatonica Regional, the Green Giants couldn’t overcome an early 5-0 deficit and ended their season in the quarterfinals.
Marissa Johnson and Jessica Webber each drove in a run for Alden-Hebron (4-9).
Cary-Grove 9, Grant 4 (6 inn.): At Cary, Maddie Crick drove in four runs to lead the Trojans to a nonconference win.
Aubrey Lonergan, Rebecca Weaver, Grace Kaiser and Allison Garski each finished with an RBI for the Trojans (11-18). Addison Green threw a complete game, allowing three earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts.
Huntley 11, Hampshire 1 (6 inn.): At Hampshire, Alyssa Bonner hit a home run and drove in two runs to lead the Red Raiders in the resumption of Friday’s suspended FVC game.
Clara Hudgens brought in two runs for Huntley (23-6, 17-1), and Aubrina Adamik, Ava McFadden, Isabella Boskey and Grace Benson each finished with an RBI.
Mia Robinson drove in a run for the Whips (11-14, 5-12).
McHenry 6, Burlington Central 4: At McHenry, the Warriors scored two runs in the sixth inning to pick up an FVC win.
Maddie Hoffman broke a 4-4 tie when she scored on an error and Tatum Kornfield made it 6-4 for McHenry (20-7-1, 13-4) on a double to left field. Vanessa Buske and Abby Geis each brought in a run while Buske threw a complete game, allowing four earned runs on 10 hits.
Danielle Burckel, Emily Rafferty and Makayla McEwen each finished with an RBI for the Rockets (8-20, 4-13).
Woodstock North 1, Carmel 0: At Woodstock, Norah Mungle drove in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning, and Casey Vermett threw a complete game, striking out 12 batters and not allowing a run two hits.
BOYS LACROSSE
Glenbard West 18, McHenry 4: At Glen Ellyn, the Red Raiders couldn’t hang on in a tough nonconference matchup.