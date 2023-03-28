Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, March 27

Lleyton Grubich took full control on the mound and at the plate for McHenry on Monday, leading the Warriors to a 9-0 home win over Hononegah.
Grubich drove in six runs on three hits, including a home run. He also started on the mound and threw five innings, striking out seven and allowing three hits and one walk for McHenry (4-0).
Owen Micklinghoff drove in two runs while Kyle Maness drove in another. Kadin Borck and Ryan Nagel each threw an inning of relief.
Crystal Lake South 9, Kenston (Ohio) 7 (6 innings): At Myrtle Beach, S.C., the Gators started their spring break tournament with a win after scoring four runs in the fifth inning.
Trailing 6-5 heading into the bottom of the fifth, Tyson Patton scored the tying run after Colin Schock was hit by a pitch. The Gators (4-0) took the lead on a wild pitch and then added a couple insurance runs on a fielder’s choice and a Jayden Gumprecht single to left. Eight different South hitters finished with a hit and five drove in a run.
David Rankin earned the save.
Burlington Central 4, Metea Valley 2: At Burlington, the Rockets scored runs in the fifth and sixth innings to secure the first game of a doubleheader.
Jake Herman broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth when he scored on a passed ball and Michael Person gave Central (2-2) a 4-2 lead in the sixth when he drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to center field. Person tied the game 1-1 in the second on a home run and Carter Robbins tied the game 2-2 in the fourth on an error.
Person started and threw four innings, allowing two runs on three hits with six strikeouts. Cam Sarallo threw three innings in relief, walking two.
Metea Valley 11, Burlington Central 0 (5 innings): At Burlington, the Rockets were shut out in their second game of the day.
The Mustangs scored six runs in the first inning and then added three in the third and two in the fifth. Matt Lemon and Connor Rubin each had two hits for Central (2-3).
Prairie Ridge 4, Palatine 1: At Palatine, the Wolves pitching staff limited the Pirates to one run despite giving up seven hits.
PR starter Karson Stiefer struck out six batters and allowed one run on four hits in four innings for the Wolves (1-3). Mason McKim threw an inning of scoreless relief while Trace Vrbancic threw two.
Conner Pollasky, Matthew Smith and Ryan Wiles each drove in a run.
Streamwood 6, Marengo 5: At Wheaton, the Indians (1-3) dropped their nonconference matchup.
Stevenson 12, Dundee-Crown 2 (6 innings): At Millikin University in Decatur, the Chargers dropped their first game at Workman Field.
Hayden DeMarsh led D-C (1-3) with two hits while Jake Russell drove in a run.
Huntley 16, Marist 2: At Chicago, the Red Raiders used a seven-run third inning to pick up a nonconference win.
Brayden Blakes drove in five runs on four hits to lead Huntley (4-0). Ryan Blakes drove in three runs on two hits, Ryan Quinlan drove in two while AJ Putty and Ryan Dabe each drove in one.
Andrew Ressler started for the Red Raiders, striking out five batters and not allowing a run on one hit.
Cary-Grove 11, Wauconda 1: At Marion, the Trojans scored 11 runs in the seventh inning to pick up the win.
Brendan Carter got the scoring going for C-G (4-1) when he scored on a fielder’s choice and Keenan Krysh scored the go-ahead run on a bases-loaded walk. Vincent Lutz led the Trojans with two RBIs while Patrick Weaver, Nolan Pociejewski, Nathan Crick, Carter, Krysh, Cooper Motz and Dane Schuster each drove in a run.
Trojans starter Matthew Dillow completed four scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out two. Charlie Taczy threw two scoreless innings to earn the win and Ryan Bolf allowed a run on a hit in an inning.
Jacobs 13, Murphysboro 7: At Murphysboro, Christian Graves drove in five runs on four hits to help the Golden Eagles pick up a nonconference win.
Graves hit two home runs as Jacobs (3-1) scored nine runs in the first three innings and then added insurance runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh. Nick Gottfried, Gage Martin, Mark Takasaki and Caden Guenther each drove in a run.
Softball
Richmond-Burton 6, Montini 3: At Rosemont, the Rockets scored six runs in the final two innings to overcome a 3-0 deficit.
Madison Kunzer started the rally in the sixth when she drove in a run on a single to center field and made it a 3-2 game when she scored from third on a passed ball. Hailey Holtz tied the game in the seventh on a single to center and Lyndsay Regnier scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball. Taylor Davison made it a 5-3 on a triple and then scored on a passed ball.
Kunzer came in to pitch a perfect seventh inning to secure the win. Holtz started the game for R-B (3-0), allowing three runs, one earned on four hits, six walks and six strikeouts in six innings.
Huntley 8, Metamora 7: At Metamora, the Red Raiders scored three runs in the top of the seventh to win the first of a doubleheader.
Christina Smith drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh for Huntley (2-1) and finished with three RBIs on three hits while Madison Smith drove in two runs and hit a home run in the seventh. Ava McFadden finished the game with three hits.
Metamora 11, Huntley 8: At Metamora, the Red Raiders’ comeback came up short in the second game of the day.
The Redbirds scored all 11 runs in the first three innings. Clara Hudgens led Huntley (2-2) with three RBIs on two hits while Katie Mitchell drove in a run on two hits.