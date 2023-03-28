Girls soccer: Jacobs offense breaks through in 4-0 win over Larkin

HUNTLEY – Gabby Wojtarowicz felt like it was a matter of when Jacobs would score against Larkin on Tuesday afternoon, not if.
The Golden Eagles couldn’t score in the first 20 minutes despite putting up four shots on goal and earning two corner kicks, but they kept shooting until Wojtarowicz broke up the shutout with a goal with 18 minutes left in the first half.
Once Jacobs got going, it was hard to stop the scoring as the Golden Eagles picked up a 4-0 win to open the Huntley Invitational.
“As a team, we connect really well, and in this game it really showed,” Wojtarowicz said. “I love this team so much, we just know how to pass the ball, we work together really well. That’s what made us win this game.”
Jacobs (3-0) forced Larkin goalkeeper Joseline Flores to make two saves in the first three minutes of the match before the teams struggled to move the ball past midfield. The Golden Eagles generated two more shots and earned two more corner kicks before Sam Diaz found Wojtarowicz streaking toward the net and hit her with a perfect pass to set up the sophomore’s opening goal with 18:52 left in the first half.
Flores made two more saves in the next few minutes before she couldn’t stop a three-on-one opportunity for the Golden Eagles, with Wojtarowicz finding Delaney Lukowski for the open goal with 14:43 left in the first half.
Delaney Roimiser kept the scoring going to start the second half when she knocked in the ball off a scramble in front of the goal with 38:48 left in the match, and Wojtarowicz scored her second goal by taking the ball up the field herself and scoring with 36:25 left in the match.
Jacobs finished the match with 19 shots on goal and nine corner kicks. The Golden Eagles want to get as many quick touches as possible when they’re on offense because they know the quick movement will lead to more scoring chances.
“Goals are always a boost,” Wojtarowicz said. “After getting a goal, for each game, we know to do the same thing: shoot early, get a goal. We know how to get the goal and how to win.”
While Jacobs’ offense was buzzing, its defense limited Larkin to two shots on goal and two corner kicks. Golden Eagles coach Colin Brice was proud of how well his back line limited Larkin from gaining any sort of momentum.
“Our back line does a good job in communicating, we’re organized,” Brice said. “Our goalkeeper, Kristen Silenzi, helps with that. Just constant communication and constantly being organized in the back.”
Larkin coach Michael Huizar thought Tuesday’s match played out the same way previous matches had for a young roster. With the Royals missing defender Isabel Hernandez for an unknown amount of time with a knee injury, Larkin’s youth played a role in another loss as the Royals (1-3-2) try to quickly learn in matches.
“I think it’s good that I have a young and that’s where we’re at, in the learning stage,” Huizar said. “I’m encouraged by this team every day. They work hard.”
Larkin will face Huntley on Thursday in its second match of the Huntley Invitational.
Also Thursday, the Golden Eagles will try to build confidence after Tuesday’s win when they take on a Boylan team that lost in the Class 2A supersectional round last postseason.
“Building the girls’ confidence,” Brice said, “and them being able to score goals in boatloads bodes well for the rest of the season.”