Girls soccer: Grace Helzer records hat trick to lead Huntley past Marian Central

GOAL: Red Raiders get on another run, with Grace Helzer knocking it in to make it a 2-0 @Huntley_Soccer lead with 26:47 left in the first half. pic.twitter.com/K68CoU92Zf

“It feels awesome to be able to start like that and have these opportunities with my teammates. It feels really great and I’m excited to see where the rest of the season will take me and my team.”

— Grace Helzer, Huntley senior