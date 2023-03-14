Former Blackhawk Patrick Kane inspired countless youth players around Chicago suburbs

Crystal Lake South senior Charlie Carnes used to have work to do after watching a Blackhawks’ hockey game.

Carnes, who played center for the District 155 Predators this season, watched his idols, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, then often ran outside to his driveway to emulate them.

Kane’s stickhandling was legendary, thanks to videos out there in which he demonstrates his talent.

“Growing up, (Kane) had a pretty big effect because I was new to hockey and it’s just so fun to watch him,” Carnes said. “I always wanted to replicate what he did. I’m sure all the younger kids did who watched him.

“Those videos of him stickhandling through all those pucks in the middle of the ice. I used to try doing that. It would amaze me at how crazy and good his hands were and how coordinated he was.”

Kane was in the NHL when he was 19 and scored 446 goals with 779 assists in 15-plus seasons with the Blackhawks. He and Toews were the young stars who helped the Blackhawks win Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

And now, Kane is gone.

When Kane, 34, was traded to the New York Rangers on Feb. 28, it marked an end of an era for the Blackhawks. It was an emotional time for hockey players around the Chicago suburbs who grew up knowing nothing else but the Hawks having Kane and Toews.

“It put a little lump in my throat,” said Anthony Saviano, another Predators center. “It hurts a little bit. He’s an idol of mine and it (stinks) to see him go, but it’s still awesome to see him at 34 he still has that superstar look to him.

He’s going to go try and win another cup and there’s nothing you can do but be happy for the guy. He’s still playing and trying to get another cup.”

Kane is 34 points better in the standings with the Rangers, who are third in the Eastern Conference’s Metropolitan Division with 84 points, than he was with the Blackhawks, who have 50 points and are last in the Western Conference’s Central Division.

Carnes was hardly alone. Players all over the suburbs, and likely the country, emulated the dynamic Kane for his speed and scoring ability.

“He was the one that got me into it,” said Predators defenseman Perry DiMaggio, who attends Cary-Grove. “I wanted to be like him. I wanted to have a passion for hockey, just like he did. It was a big deal for me. The success of the Blackhawks was a big reason why I started hockey.

“He was a huge influence why I was attracted to hockey and got better. It was a big shock to me (when he was traded).”

"Thank You 88" messages for former Chicago Blackhawks player Patrick Kane are written in United Center's parking lot before a game against the Dallas Stars on March 2 in Chicago. (Matt Marton/AP)

Kane left Chicago with 446 goals and 779 assists, for 1,225 points. Only Stan Mikita (1,467) has more points, while only Bobby Hull (604) and Mikita (541) had more goals. Kane, with 1,161 games, is behind only Mikita (1,396) and Duncan Keith (1,192) in team history.

The Blackhawks re-energized their fans with the 2010 Stanley Cup, their first in 49 years, then added two more within six years. Kane and Toews were celebrated most, especially by aspiring youth players.

Senior Ethan Gillespie played right wing for Barrington High School and is friends with Saviano and DiMaggio.

“(Kane) was just a guy who started off my whole hockey career,” Gillespie said. “He was one of my main inspirations to start playing hockey. His stickhandling was so good, it always made me want to become better. Always become better and be a better hockey player.

“When I heard (about the trade) I thought it was fake, and just a rumor, and it wasn’t going to happen. I was just in shock. I was like, ‘Oh, my God, they just traded him.’ I didn’t know how to react to it.”

J.R. Haar coaches the Crystal Lake Yellowjackets 12U hockey team and has seen countless youngsters coming up through the years who idolized Kane.

“A lot of them, that’s all they know,” Haar said. “The guys who were older, Kane affected them in terms of playing the game. Some of these guys don’t know anything but Toews and Kane.

“I give a lot of credit to (former Blackhawks general manager) Dale Tallon. I knew some insiders with the Hawks back in the day. It was a gutsy pick to take Patrick Kane, an undersized forward, at the time. (Tallon) doesn’t get enough credit for the Blackhawks’ dynasty because a lot of those guys are Dale Tallon’s picks. He was the foundation of what was going on.”

Carnes did not want to see Kane go and may pull for the Rangers when the Stanley Cup playoffs roll around.

“It’s sad to see him go, for sure, but he did so much for us, bringing us three Cups in six years, which is crazy,” Carnes said. “To a certain extent, I’m happy for him. It’s good for him to get out of Chicago because they’re at the bottom of their rebuild.

“Him getting to play with (former Hawk Artemi) Panarin again and getting a shot at another Cup is good to see. On the other hand, it’s sad to see him go since he’s been there pretty much my whole life.”

Saviano’s father Larry got him interested in hockey at age 7. The Blackhawks, with Kane, stoked that fire in him even further.

“I got a picture with the Stanley Cup all three times,” said Saviano, who attends Crystal Lake Central. “My little sister (Mia) is two years younger than me. We saw the Cup and my mom (Anna) was holding her. I was probably 5 or 6 when I started watching Kane and Toews play. It’s been a long time.”