February 02, 2023
Shaw Local
Sports - McHenry County

Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Feb. 2

Richmond-Burton girls basketball tops Alden-Hebron behind 15 points from Meadow Rosendahl

By Shaw Local News Network

Richmond-Burton’s Meadow Rosendahl scored 15 points and hit three 3-pointers to lead the Rockets to a 47-41 win over Alden-Hebron in their nonconference girls basketball game Thursday in Richmond.

Alexia Spatz had 11 points for R-B (3-22), Lyndsay Regnier had eight and Faith Holian added six.

Jessica Webber led all players with 20 points and made 11 of 12 free throws for A-H (16-9). Hannah Reiter tossed in seven points and Evelyn Heber had six.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Harvest Christian 62, Woodstock 41: At Elgin, Spencer Cullum had 14 points for the Blue Streaks (9-16) in the nonconference loss to the Lions.

Keaton Perkins had nine points and Charlie Baker added eight.

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois