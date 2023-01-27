Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Jan. 26

Cary-Grove co-op’s boys swimming team celebrated senior night with a dominant 129-41 win over the Jacobs co-op in their Fox Valley Conference dual Thursday at Sage YMCA in Crystal Lake.
The Trojans swept all 11 events, getting two wins apiece from Danial Sanahurskyj (50-yard freestyle, 100 backstroke) and Drew Watson (500 free, 100 breaststroke).
Also finishing first were Simon Rupniewski (200 free), Kasparas Venslauskas (200 IM), Noah Brereton (100 butterfly) and Dexter Zielinski (100 free).
Watson, Mason Gaylord, Sanahurskyj and Victor Praczkowski won the 200 medley relay; Logan Kane, Connor Chan, Venslauskas and Zielinski won the 200 free relay; and Watson, Sanahurskyj, Oliver Rupniewski and Brereton won the 400 free relay.
BOYS WRESTLING
Cary-Grove 51, Prairie Ridge 19: At Crystal Lake, the Trojans earned an FVC victory against the Wolves.
Lorenzo Massart (120 pounds), Jake Lowitzki (113), Tyler Evans (132), Michael Meade (138) and John Fallaw (285) had wins for Prairie Ridge.
Hampshire 51, Jacobs 24: At Algonquin, the Whip-Purs defeated the Golden Eagles in their FVC dual.
Before the start of the dual, Jacobs announced that 11th-year coach Gary Conrad is stepping down at the end of the season.
Crystal Lake Central 58, Huntley 18: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers coasted to an FVC dual win over the Red Raiders.
Payton Ramsey (106), Dylan Ramsey (113), Zach Carnrite (145), Bennett Butler (152), Tommy Tomasello (160), Cayden Parks (170) and Thomas Metz (182) had pins for Central.
Burlington Central 38, Crystal Lake South 36: At Burlington, the Rockets topped the Gators in a close FVC dual.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Marengo 43, Richmond-Burton 12: At Richmond, 10 players scored for the Indians in their Kishwaukee River Conference win against the Rockets.
Dayna Carr led Marengo (15-8, 7-0 KRC) with seven points. Gabby Gieseke and Addie Johnson had six points apiece.
Lyndsay Regnier had five points for R-B (2-20, 1-6).
Woodstock North 55, Harvard 29: At Harvard, the Thunder (10-12, 3-4) were led by Gracie Zankle (14 points) and Addy Saunders (12 points) in a KRC win over the Hornets (1-21, 0-6).
GIRLS BOWLING
McHenry 2,195, Burlington Central 1,824: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Emily Carpenter rolled a 556 series, including a final game of 248, to lead the Warriors past the Rockets.
Brianna May added a 458 series for McHenry.