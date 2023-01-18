Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 17

Nicholas Gouriotis scored 22 points to lead Burlington Central past Crystal Lake South on Tuesday in a 75-54 road win.
The Rockets regrouped after having their nine-game winning streak snapped by Lyons Township on Monday. Jacob Johnson added 17 points for BC (17-4, 8-1 Fox Valley Conference) while Andrew Scharnowski scored 12.
BC snapped the Gators’ (16-5, 7-2 FVC) four-game winning streak. Zach Peltz led with 14 points and Cam Miller added 11.
Prairie Ridge 42, Cary-Grove 35: At Cary, the Wolves used a big second quarter to take control of their FVC matchup.
James Muse led PR (8-11, 4-5 FVC) with 16 points while Ben Gablenz and Kevin Fist each added eight.
Jake Hornok scored 12 points for the Trojans (6-15, 3-6 FVC) and Zach Bauer scored nine.
Huntley 68, Crystal Lake Central 45: At Huntley, the Red Raiders came away with a commanding FVC win.
Lucas Crosby led the way for Huntley (15-5, 8-1 FVC) with 11 points while Omare Segarra, Ty Goodrich and Mark Roesner each added nine.
McHenry 37, Dundee-Crown 32: At McHenry, Marko Visnjevac led the Warriors with 16 points to help them win their second straight.
Hayden Stone scored seven points for McHenry (10-12, 2-7 FVC) and Adam Anwar added five.
Kuba Senczyszyn was the top scorer for D-C (7-11, 3-6 FVC) with 15 points.
Harvest Christian 75, Alden-Hebron 54: At Elgin, the Green Giants lost their second straight game despite 20 points from Parker Elswick.
Justin Gritmaker scored 17 for Alden-Hebron (6-11, 3-2 NEC) and Ben Vole added 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Marengo 34, Woodstock 32: At Woodstock, Keatyn Velasquez scored the game-winning shot with 10 seconds left in the game to lead the Indians to a Kishwaukee River Conference win.
Velasquez led Marengo (12-8, 4-0 KRC) with 14 points and Gianna Almeida scored five.
Keira Bogott scored eight to lead Woodstock (0-14, 0-2 KRC).
Harvest Christian 56, Alden-Hebron 46: At Elgin, the Giants (11-8, 3-1 NEC) dropped their second straight game.
Richmond-Burton 37, Harvard 23: At Richmond, the Rockets picked up a KRC win in commanding fashion.
WRESTLING
Marian Central 49, Prairie Ridge 30: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes won their first home dual of the season thanks to six wins by fall.
Josh Gawronski (120), Nick Davidson (138), Charlie Fitzgerald (145), Max Astacio (160), Dan French (170) and Hunter Birkhoff (190) each won by fall. Ethan Struck (152) won with a 7-5 decision and Vance Williams (132) took down Mikey Meade 10-1 in a top-10 state-ranked battle at 132. The Hurricanes won at 182 by forfeit.
Jake Lowitzki (113), Tyler Evans (126) and Walter Pollack (220) each won by fall for the Wolves. PR took 106 and 285 by forfeit.
BOYS SWIMMING
Huntley 103, Hoffman Estates 73: At Hoffman Estates, the Red Raiders picked up a commanding nonconference win.