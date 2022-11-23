Northwest Herald wrestling preview: Five to watch in 2022-2023

Chris Moore, McHenry, senior
The Warriors’ career win and takedown records holder returns after a dominating first season with McHenry. Moore finished the season 48-1, won regional and sectional titles and finished runner-up for the Class 3A 160-pound state title. The senior signed to wrestle collegiately with Illinois.
Emmett Nelson, Richmond-Burton, sophomore
Nelson made quite the debut to high school wrestling, finishing runner-up in the Class 1A 113 state tournament. Nelson won regional and sectional titles last season and finished the year 41-4. The sophomore also competed at nationals this summer at Fargo, North Dakota.
Vance Williams, Marian Central, sophomore
Marian Central’s new coaching staff will have some talent when they start this winter. Williams finished fourth in the Class 1A 132 state tournament last season and won a regional title. He finished 39-12 last season.
Kaden Harman, Marian Central, senior
Harman finished fifth in last season’s Class 1A 113 state tournament, regrouping after losing an early loss in the tournament. He finished last season 37-12 and will be a major leader for the Hurricanes under new head coaches.
Victoria Macias, Burlington Central, sophomore
Macias made history last season by competing in the first IHSA-sanctioned girls state tournament, where she finished fourth in the 110 tournament. She finished with a 23-6 overall record and should continue her growth with the Rockets this season.