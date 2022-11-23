November 23, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsFriday Night DriveOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
Sports - McHenry County

Northwest Herald wrestling preview: Five to watch in 2022-2023

By Michal Dwojak
McHenry’s Chris Moore grins after a win over Crystal Lake South’s Erik Gonzalez in 160-pound action during varsity wrestling at Crystal Lake Thursday night.

McHenry’s Chris Moore grins after a win over Crystal Lake South’s Erik Gonzalez in 160-pound action. Moore will be one of the top wrestlers in the McHenry County area this season. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

McHenry’s Chris Moore waits for the match to resume against Mt. Carmel’s Colin Kelly in the Class 3A 160lb. championship match at State Farm Center in Champaign. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Champaign.

McHenry’s Chris Moore waits for the match to resume against Mount Carmel’s Colin Kelly in the Class 3A 160-pound championship match at State Farm Center in Champaign. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Chris Moore, McHenry, senior

The Warriors’ career win and takedown records holder returns after a dominating first season with McHenry. Moore finished the season 48-1, won regional and sectional titles and finished runner-up for the Class 3A 160-pound state title. The senior signed to wrestle collegiately with Illinois.

Emmett Nelson of Richmond-Burton reaches for Auburn's Anthony Ruzic during the 1A 113lb finals match at the IHSA state wrestling meet on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.

Richmond-Burton's Emmett Nelson reaches for Auburn's Anthony Ruzic during the Class 1A 113 finals match at the IHSA state tournament. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Emmett Nelson, Richmond-Burton, sophomore

Nelson made quite the debut to high school wrestling, finishing runner-up in the Class 1A 113 state tournament. Nelson won regional and sectional titles last season and finished the year 41-4. The sophomore also competed at nationals this summer at Fargo, North Dakota.

Riverdale’s Brock Smith (bottom) and Marian Central’s Vance Williams both check the clock in the Class 1A 132lb. semifinals at State Farm Center in Champaign. Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Champaign.

Marian Central’s Vance Williams (top) checks the clock in the Class 1A 132 state semifinals. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Vance Williams, Marian Central, sophomore

Marian Central’s new coaching staff will have some talent when they start this winter. Williams finished fourth in the Class 1A 132 state tournament last season and won a regional title. He finished 39-12 last season.

Marian Central Kaden Harman wrestles Richmon-Burton's Emmet Nelson in the 113 weight class at the Class 1A wrestling Sectional. (Scott Anderson)

Kaden Harman, Marian Central, senior

Harman finished fifth in last season’s Class 1A 113 state tournament, regrouping after losing an early loss in the tournament. He finished last season 37-12 and will be a major leader for the Hurricanes under new head coaches.

Burlington Central's Victoria Macias

Burlington Central's Victoria Macias

Victoria Macias, Burlington Central, sophomore

Macias made history last season by competing in the first IHSA-sanctioned girls state tournament, where she finished fourth in the 110 tournament. She finished with a 23-6 overall record and should continue her growth with the Rockets this season.