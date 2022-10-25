Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, Oct. 24

Marian Central’s Danielle Lipnisky put down 11 kills as the No. 6-seeded Hurricanes defeated No. 11 Cristo Rey St. Martin 25-12, 25-12 on Monday in their play-in match at the Class 2A Marian Central Regional in Woodstock.
Kaitlyn Mullen added 11 assists, two kills and an ace for the Hurricanes, who will face No. 3 Richmond-Burton in Tuesday’s second match. No. 9 St. Edward, which defeated No. 10 North Boone 25-19, 25-14, meets No. 2 Johnsburg at 6 p.m. in Tuesday’s first semifinal.
Ella Conlon had five kills, six digs and an ace for Marian and Alex Rewiako had 11 assists, four digs and four aces.
Boylan 2, Harvard 0: At the Class 3A Woodstock North Regional, No. 8 Boylan defeated No. 9 Harvard 25-16, 25-8 in their play-in match.
Boylan advances to meet No. 1 Woodstock North at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the first semifinal. No. 4 Belvidere North and No. 7 Woodstock play in the second semifinal.
Sunday’s result
HOCKEY
D-155 Predators 5, Chicago South 0: Kaden Norman had a goal and two assists as the District 155 Predators defeated the Eagles in their IHSHL North-Central Gold Division game Sunday.
Nicky Williams, Tommy Trax, Gavin Hora and Charlie Carnes scored for the Predators. Trax, Williams, Carnes and Dylan Kamph all had assists.