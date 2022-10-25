October 24, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
Sports - McHenry County

Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, Oct. 24

Marian Central wins girls volleyball regional play-in match

By Shaw Local News Network

Marian Central’s Danielle Lipnisky put down 11 kills as the No. 6-seeded Hurricanes defeated No. 11 Cristo Rey St. Martin 25-12, 25-12 on Monday in their play-in match at the Class 2A Marian Central Regional in Woodstock.

Kaitlyn Mullen added 11 assists, two kills and an ace for the Hurricanes, who will face No. 3 Richmond-Burton in Tuesday’s second match. No. 9 St. Edward, which defeated No. 10 North Boone 25-19, 25-14, meets No. 2 Johnsburg at 6 p.m. in Tuesday’s first semifinal.

Ella Conlon had five kills, six digs and an ace for Marian and Alex Rewiako had 11 assists, four digs and four aces.

Boylan 2, Harvard 0: At the Class 3A Woodstock North Regional, No. 8 Boylan defeated No. 9 Harvard 25-16, 25-8 in their play-in match.

Boylan advances to meet No. 1 Woodstock North at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the first semifinal. No. 4 Belvidere North and No. 7 Woodstock play in the second semifinal.

Sunday’s result

HOCKEY

D-155 Predators 5, Chicago South 0: Kaden Norman had a goal and two assists as the District 155 Predators defeated the Eagles in their IHSHL North-Central Gold Division game Sunday.

Nicky Williams, Tommy Trax, Gavin Hora and Charlie Carnes scored for the Predators. Trax, Williams, Carnes and Dylan Kamph all had assists.

PremiumVolleyballHockeyMarian Central PrepsHarvard Preps
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois