Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 27

Huntley’s Ally Panzloff put down 11 kills, had two blocks and two aces as the Red Raiders defeated McHenry 25-20, 25-11 in their Fox Valley Conference volleyball match Tuesday in McHenry.
Avary DeBlieck added six kills and four blocks for the Raiders (12-0, 11-0). Maggie Duyos had 20 assists, Mari Rodriguez had eight digs, and Morgan Jones had three aces.
Crystal Lake Central 2, Jacobs 0: At Crystal Lake, Gabbie Anderson had 16 assists as he Tigers defeated the Golden Eagles in their FVC match 25-22, 25-7.
Mykaela Wallen had five kills and nine digs, Bree Hubacher had five kills, and Vivian Akalaonu added three kills and three blocks. Mia Ginter led the Tigers with 17 digs.
Ali Pierre led Jacobs (7-9, 5-6 FVC) with six kills. Aurora Rodella had seven assists, two aces and eight digs. Bella Van de Burgt added three kills and 11 digs and Kate Wilson had 14 digs.
Burlington Central 2, Prairie Ridge 1: At Crystal Lake, Brooke Hoffman had nine kills and Leah Freesemann had eight as the Rockets (14-8, 6-5) beat the Wolves (9-9, 7-4) in their FVC match 9-25, 25-20, 25-22.
Ashley Arceo had 38 assists and 10 digs for Central. Emily Maramba added three kills, four aces and five digs. Brianna Gritzman had two aces, six assists and 15 digs.
Katya Flaugher led Prairie Ridge with 13 kills and eight digs. Julia Reina had 13 assists, Mackenzie Schmidt added 10 kills and two blocks and Morgan Voight had two aces.
Dundee-Crown 2, Hampshire 0: At Carpentersville, Kylie Hanson had six kills, six assists and 10 digs as the Chargers defeated the Whip-Purs 25-21, 25-19 in their FVC match.
Rachael Piluski led D-C with eight kills. Courtney Komperda had 12 assists, three kills and seven digs. Audrey Prusko added four kills for the Chargers, and Taylor Findlay had three kills and two aces.
Woodstock North 2, Woodstock 0: At Woodstock, Kaitlyn Wickersheim contributed nine kills and 11 digs as the Thunder (17-1, 4-1) defeated the Blue Streaks 25-11, 25-21 in their KRC match.
Kylie Schulze added 14 assists, seven kills, six digs and three aces for North. Lexi Hansen had six kills and five digs.
Crystal Lake South 2, Cary-Grove 0: At Crystal Lake, Emma Stowasser had 18 assists and four aces as the Gators defeated the Trojans 25-22, 25-19 in their FVC match.
Gabby Wire led South with eight kills and had five digs. Morgan Johnson had five kills, Kaitlyn Brandt had 10 digs and two aces and Bella Toniolo added three kills, two aces and six digs.
BOYS SOCCER
Crystal Lake South 6, Burlington Central 1: At Crystal Lake, Nolan Getzinger scored three goals, and Ali Ahmend added two as the Gators (7-3-2, 3-1) won their FVC game against the Rockets.
Central’s Kaleb Boer scored the first goal of the game, but Getzinger scored twice with Steve Smith’s goal in between before halftime.
Getzinger scored again in the second half before Ahmend scored an unassisted goal and on a penalty kick. Nick Prus made two saves, while Getzinger and Nico Velasco each had one.
Logan Vargas and Chris Slawek each had a save in goal for the Gators.
Huntley 2, Jacobs 0: At Algonquin, the Red Raiders (9-4-2, 4-0) scored twice in the second half to win their FVC game over the Golden Eagles.
Gavin Eagan scored in the first minute of the second half from Hudson Nielsen. Isaac Jacobo scored in the 74th minute, also from Nielsen.
Ethan Robertson and David Pawlak each had two saves in goal for the Raiders.
GIRLS TENNIS
Crystal Lake Central 6, McHenry 1: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers got wins from Ally Holtkamp (No. 1), Bella LIsle (No. 2) and Emily Pinion (No. 3) in singles in their FVC victory over the Warriors.
Central got doubles wins from Maggie Naughton and Katie Hamill (No. 1), Kaitlin Coffey and Maggie O’Connell (No. 2) and Kassidy Murphy and Ava O’Connell (No. 4).
Huntley 7, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, Ella Doughty defeated Rujul Shah at No. 1 singles in a tight, two-set match as the Red Raiders swept the Chargers in their FVC match.
Doughty beat Shah 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) in the No. 1 singles match. Ari Patel (No. 2) and Julie Klockner (No. 3) also won in singles for Huntley.
Elaina Hibbeler and Kate Burkey (No. 1), Emily Chong and Delaney Stock (No. 2), Carlie Weishaar and Nora Stevenson (No. 3) and Ellie Pauwels and Ashley Phommasack (No. 4) won in doubles for the Raiders.
Jacobs 6, Hampshire 1: At Hampshire, Chloe Siegfort (No. 1), Kylie Cohn (No. 2) and Rachel Reed (No. 3) lost only two games in singles matches as the Golden Eagles defeated the Whip-Purs in FVC play.
Amelia Stoner and Sara Casey won at No. 1 doubles for Jacobs, Julie Burley and Camryn Clark won at No. 2 and Amelia Pollock and Molly Dylo won at No. 3.