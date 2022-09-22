Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 21

Woodstock North co-op grabbed the top four spots and ran away with the team championship at the Kishwaukee River Conference Boys Golf Tournament on Wednesday at Blackstone in Marengo.
Aidan Sivore shot a 76 for medalist. Marc Cheng and Brady Heeren both shot 78s, and Frank Ferru had a 79 for the Thunder. North finished with 311 strokes, 33 ahead of second-place Harvard.
Harvard was led by Logan Garafol (79), who placed fifth, Aaron Saucedo (84) in seventh and Myles Brincks (86) in ninth.
Johnsburg’s Mike Link was sixth at 82, Richmond-Burton’s Jeff Lehn was eighth at 85, and Richmond-Burton’s Colten Miller was 10th at 89.
Harvard (344) was second, R-B (366) was third, Johnsburg (374) was fourth and Marengo (392) fifth.
Hampshire 173, McHenry 175: At McHenry Country Club, Tegan VanWiel shot a 42 to tie for low round and lead the Whip-Purs to a Fox Valley Conference win over the Warriors.
McHenry’s Tanner Polep tied VanWiel for the low round. Hampshire’s Nolan Adamczyk (43), Seth Gillie (44) and Eric Brown and Ian Pawlak (both 45) finished the Whips’ scoring.
Cole Patenaude shot 43, while Alex LaShelle, Ryan Townsend and Gavin Cueto had 45s for the Warriors.
Jacobs 172, Dundee-Crown 174: At West Dundee, Barrett Rennell shot 39 to lead the Golden Eagles to an FVC victory over the Chargers at Randall Oaks.
Luke Johnson (43), Braden Behrens (44) and Zach Allen and Connor Schlueter (both 45s) were Jacobs’ other scoring golfers.
Jake Russell led D-C with a 41, Jared Russell added a 43 and Canden Schmeiser and Gavin Dougherty both shot 45s.
BOYS SOCCER
Huntley 2, Prairie Ridge 1: At Crystal Lake, the Red Raiders (7-3-1, 3-0) got second-half goals from Isaac Jacobo and Hudson Nielsen to beat the Wolves in a FVC game.
Prairie Ridge led 1-0 at halftime. Jacobo then scored in the 44th minute, and Nielsen got the game-winner in the 69th minute on a penalty kick.
David Pawlak played the first half in goal for Huntley with two saves, while Ethan Robertson had three saves in the second half.
Marian Central 8, Beacon Academy 0: At Woodstock, Luke Aragona, Nathan Iafiglola and Alex Trojanowski each scored two goals as the Hurricanes (8-2-1) defeated the Trailblazers in a nonconference game.
Sam Manaois and Tuker Moose had the other two goals for Marian. Manaois, Michael Sbarounis and Jacob Bonnet each had two assists, and Iafiglola and Trojanowski had one assist.
Goalkeeper Dawson Yegge had his sixth shutout.
Crystal Lake Central 2, Cary-Grove 1: At Crystal Lake, Aiden Andrews scored twice off assists from Owen Kaiser as the Tigers (6-4-2, 1-0-1) defeated the Trojans (1-7, 0-3) in an FVC game.
Andrews scored once in the first half, then got the game-winner when he leaped to head in a ball off Kaiser’s corner kick.
Joseph Gumecindo had nine saves in goal for the Tigers, who ended a four-game skid with the win.
Cole Waddell scored an unassisted goal for the Trojans. Logan Kemp made two saves in goal for C-G
Richmond-Burton 7, Harvest Christian 0: At Elgin, Sean Rockwell scored three times as the Rockets (7-9) defeated the Lions in a nonconference game.
Joe Kyes added two goals, and Jack Meyer and Dalton Youngs each had one. Kyes added two assists, while Rockwell, Meyer, Nate Larson and Josue Campos each had one assist.
Piotr Chmeilowski had three saves in goal for the Rockets.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Huntley 2, Barrington 1: At Barrington, the Red Raiders (10-0) were taken to three sets for the first time this season as they defeated the Fillies 25-15, 29-31, 25-19 in a nonconference match.
Maggie Duyos had 30 assists and eight digs for the Raiders. Ally Panzloff led Huntley with nine kills, 16 digs and four aces. Avary DeBlieck added eight kills and four blocks, Morgan Jones had eight kills and Georgia Watson had seven kills and three blocks.
Dundee-Crown 2, Larkin 0: At Carpentersville, Courtney Komperda had nine aces and 12 assists as the Chargers defeated the Royals in a nonconference match 25-12, 25-4.
Kylie Hanson added six kills, five assists and three aces. Audrey Prusko had five kills and four aces, and Rachel Piluski had five kills and two aces.
Woodstock North 2, Johnsburg 1: At Johnsburg, the Thunder lost the first set before rallying back for a 22-25, 25-18, 25-20 victory over the Skyhawks.
North (15-1, 3-1 KRC) was led by Kylie Schulze with 29 assists, eight digs and four kills. Kaitlyn Wickersheim led the Thunder’s offense with 15 kills, while Lexi Hansen added 13 kills, eight digs and an ace.
Devynn Schulze had 11 digs and seven aces and Dani Hansen had nine kills.
Delaney Stern recorded 17 assists and five digs for the Skyhawks. Emmy Wizceb had five kills and Kaylee Fouke and Sophie Person each had four kills.
Crystal Lake South 2, Belvidere 0: At Crystal Lake, Gabby Wire led the Gators with 10 kills and 12 digs in their nonconference win over the Bucs 25-18, 25-23.
Emma Stowasser contributed with 24 assists, Morgan Johnson had five kills and Olivia Christopher added five kills and two blocks. Kaitlyn Brandt had three aces and seven digs.
Marengo 2, Woodstock 1: At Marengo, Hallie Steponaitis had 20 kills and 14 digs for the Blue Streaks in their KRC loss to the Indians 21-25, 25-19, 25-23.
Ella Wicker recorded 22 assists and had three kills. Julie Laidig added six kills and Ella White had 17 digs.
Richmond-Burton 2, Harvard 0: At Harvard, Alex Hopp contributed with 18 assists as the Rockets (11-4, 4-0) defeated the Hornets in their KRC match 25-3, 25-20.
Elissa Furlan led R-B with 10 kills, Maggie Uhwat had eight kills and four aces, and Kaitlyn Lehecka added three kills and two aces.
St. Charles East 2, Prairie Ridge 0: At Crystal Lake, Ashley Stiefer had five blocks and two kills for the Wolves (8-8) in their nonconference loss to the Saints 25-22, 25-19.
Katya Flaugher led Prairie Ridge with eight kills and four digs. Grace Jansen had eight assists and Morgan Voight had seven digs.
GIRLS TENNIS
Woodstock 7, Marengo 0: At Woodstock, Marta Fito (No. 1), Amina Idris (No. 2) and Isa Kozlow (No. 3) swept singles for the Blue Streaks in their KRC victory over the Indians.
Alisha Virani and Ida Saeger (No. 1), Renee Schleutermann and Sophia Mendez (No. 2), Kristi Caspari and Elaiana Shoulders (No. 3) and Natalie Morrow and Jessica Vorpahl (No. 4) won at doubles for the Streaks.
Crystal Lake Central 5, Crystal Lake South 2: At Crystal Lake, Katie Hamill (No. 1), Bella Lisle (No. 2) and Emily Pinion (No. 3) won at singles as the Tigers defeated the Gators in an FVC match.
Maya Naughton and Maggie O’Connell (No. 2) and Sofia Weckerlin and Anyan Parikh (No. 3) were doubles winners for Central.
South got wins from Jaden Appelhans and Elena Cangelosi (No. 1) and Aubrey Schuerich and Hannah Lee (No. 4) in doubles.