Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Aug. 17

Cary-Grove’s boys golf team fell four strokes shy against Lake Zurich on Wednesday, losing, 157-161, at Lake Barrington Shores.
The Trojans were led by Maddux Tarasievich, who tied the Bears’ Drew MacKenzie for the lowest score with 38. Erik Pietrzyk (39), Joey Boldt (40) and Kyle Kotlarczyk (44) rounded out the scoring for the Trojans.
GIRLS GOLF
Tuesday’s result
Rolling Meadows 193, Dundee-Crown 228: At Bonnie Dundee, the Chargers dropped a nonconference dual.
Magen Lass led the way for D-C, shooting a 52, while Sophie Morawski (54), Lydia Rodriguez (62) and Katy Mensching (60) followed.
Rolling Meadows’ Natalie Van Oesen led all golfers with a 40.