Girls track and field: PR’s Rylee Lydon wins national title at USA Track and Field Junior Olympics Championships

We have a NATIONAL CHAMPION in our midst!! Great start to the week for @rylee_lydon as she takes first in the heptathlon competing for @TNTignite at USATF National Championships. Very proud of you, Miss Lydon! 🥇👏🏻👊🏻💪🏻#nationalchamp #workhardplayhard pic.twitter.com/Yb7q4giqbT