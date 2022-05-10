Softball: Kennedy Grippo tosses gem for Crystal Lake South in FVC win against McHenry

McHENRY – Crystal Lake South junior pitcher Kennedy Grippo admitted to feeling a bit tired in the late innings against McHenry on Monday, but it was hard to tell by the command of her pitches and overall performance.
The Gators’ ace held a dangerous Warriors lineup averaging more than seven runs a game to four hits in a complete-game effort as South took out McHenry, 4-1, in their Fox Valley Conference game.
“The heat was different today because it’s been so cold, so that was a little tough,” Grippo said. “I also have shin splints from pitching, but it wasn’t all bad.
“My curveball was working really well today, and on the inside pitch, they were just rolling their hands over. And it really helped that everyone behind me was catching the ball and able to make great plays too.”
[ Photos: Crystal Lake South vs. McHenry softball ]
South moved to 7-14 and 4-10 in the FVC after dropping its first eight conference games of the year. The victory also lessened the likelihood of McHenry (14-6, 8-4) catching FVC leader Huntley (22-5, 14-0) with four games remaining.
Gators second-year coach Pat Kelly called Grippo’s performance her best effort of the season. Grippo did not allow much hard contact, with McHenry second baseman Chloe Clark recording the only extra-base hit for the Warriors on an RBI double in the fifth.
Grippo struck out four, walked two and let only one base runner past second.
“She pitched an awesome game,” Kelly said. “She was getting tired there, but it’s hot out. We haven’t had a game in the 60s or 70s yet. That’s the best game she’s pitched, and that’s the best game we’ve played behind her, so that was fun to see.”
“[McHenry] is one of the best teams in the conference, and we get them again tomorrow. She battled and got the win.”
The Gators grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the third on a two-out double into the left-center gap from sophomore shortstop Stephanie Lesniewski, scoring Amelia Cervantes (1 for 2, two runs) from second.
South added three runs on four hits in the top of the fifth, receiving an RBI double from Grippo (2 for 4, run scored) and a run-scoring hit from junior first baseman Molly Cook. Senior shortstop Alexis Pupillo (2 for 4, stolen base) scored on a groundout after beating a throw from first.
The Gators have turned their season around after a sluggish start.
“I think if we stay aggressive, we communicate, and we stick together as a team, we’re going to be OK,” said Pupillo, who went into Monday with a .700 batting average and area-leading 12 home runs. “I think today just creates momentum.
“I think Kennedy did great. She’s awesome. She plays a huge role on this team, and she’s really stepped up this year.”
Defense has been a problem most of the spring for the Gators, but that was not the case Monday.
Catcher Dana Skorich threw out a runner trying to steal third for the final out in the second, while junior right fielder Gabby Toussaint and Cerventes in left field each made running grabs in foul territory in the third.
Second baseman Cassandra Reed also gobbled up a hard-hit ball off the bat of Clark and threw to first base for the final out of the game.
“All season long we’ve had so many errors that have just killed us,” Kelly said. “That was probably the best game defensively we’ve played all season.”
For McHenry, pitcher Channing Keppy allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits in seven innings with seven strikeouts and two walks.
The Warriors and Gators face each other again Tuesday. McHenry coach Mikaela Mitsch said she wants to see her team come out with more emotion and energy.
“I want to see a fire in them,” Mitsch said. “Since we’ve had prom, we’ve been tired and just have not been the same. I just hope they believe in themselves. It’s been a complete 180.”