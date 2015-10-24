High school football: Crystal Lake Central finishes season with win

GRAYSLAKE – With a 3-5 record and no chance at the playoffs, Crystal Lake Central had one goal in mind Friday. Send its 15 seniors out with a victory in the season finale.

The Tigers, behind a solid ground attack and enough plays on defense, obliged as Crystal Lake Central defeated Grayslake Central 54-14 in a Fox Valley Conference Fox Division matchup and season finale for both teams at William C. Eiserman Stadium.

Fast starts are important, especially on the road, and the Tigers couldn’t have gotten off to a better start. The Tigers scored 32 first quarter points and had quite the variety doing it.

Jacob Staples and Shawn Kyska had touchdown runs which are pretty typical for the Tigers' potent ground attack. Crystal Lake Central (4-5, 2-4 FVC Fox) also scored through the air when Staples attempted his only pass of the game and connected with senior Jeremy Hey for a 35-yard touchdown. The defense also got in on the action thanks to a fumble return touchdown by sophomore Cade Keenan.

The sophomores shined for the Tigers Friday, but it was all about the seniors who played their final game in a Tiger uniform.

“This was a perfect end to my high school career,” Kyska said. “We have been having trouble scoring lately so getting off to a fast start was really key for us tonight. We were so energized as a team all night, and everyone got to play and contribute. We couldn’t have ended our season in a better way. I’m proud of this team.”

Unsung Hero

Jacob Staples

Crystal Lake Central, sophomore, quarterback

In just his fourth varsity start, the Tigers QB set the tone early with a 63-yard run to open the game and scored the opening touchdown one play later.

The Number

2:56: Time off the game clock in the opening quarter it took the Tigers to jump out to a 24-0 lead.

And another thing...

The Crystal Lake Central defense stepped up allowing just 47 yards rushing on 21 carries.

Crystal Lake Central 54, Grayslake Central 14

Crystal Lake Central 32 14 0 8 - 54

Grayslake Central 6 0 8 0 - 14

First quarter

CLC-Staples 2 run (May run), 11:41

CLC-Kyska 67 run (Madura run), 10:00

CLC-Keenan 40 yard fumble return (May run), 9:04

CLC-Hey 35 pass from Staples (Staples run), 5:05

GLC-Shepherd 3 run (kick missed), 1:31

Second Quarter

CLC-May 2 run (May Run), 9:43

CLC-Kyska 1 run (run failed), 4:24

Third quarter

GLC- Parker 43 pass from Shepherd (Comerford from Shepherd), 2:41

Fourth Quarter

CLC-Bisram 3 run (Bisram run), 4:31

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING- Crystal Lake Central: May 13-126, Kyska 7-108, Staples 7-110, Bisram 4-32, Madura 3-31 . Totals: 34-407 .

Grayslake Central: Shepherd 12-4, Andrews 7-42, Comerford 1-5, Pogue 1--4 . Totals 21-47.

PASSING-Crystal Lake Central: Staples 1-1-0-35. Grayslake Central: Shepherd 12-20-1-169 .

RECEIVING-Crystal Lake Central: Hey 1-35 . Grayslake Central: Parker 3-96, Comerford 3-48, Schrimpf 2-8, Dorlack 1-3, Andrews 1-2, Pogue 1-7, Husemoller 1-5 .

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Crystal Lake Central 442, Grayslake Central 216.

Sophomore Score: Crystal Lake Central 38, Grayslake Central 20