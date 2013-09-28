Crystal Lake Central dominates Grayslake Central

GRAYSLAKE - Crystal Lake Central spoiled Grayslake Central’s homecoming night handily on Friday night. The Tigers (4-1) dominated on both sides of the ball and beat the Rams, 34-10.

The next Grayslake team in the sights of this team is the unbeaten Knights of Grayslake North. Central will travel there for homecoming next Friday.

The Tigers' fourth win came rather easily as the Tigers' defense allowed just one late first half touchdown and one fourth quarter field goal.

"Our run defense is pretty good,'' said Central senior Nathan Talbott. "In fact, it's one of the best. Outside of a few plays, we really shut them down."

Grayslake Central (3-2) moved the ball rather well in its first possession. The Rams drove into Tigers territory before surrendering the football on downs. The Tigers' first run of the day netted 27 yards and Ryan Williams' gallop pulled the Tigers out of some tough field possession.

Using a steady attack featuring Williams, the Tigers marched 91 yards on 15 plays to grab the first lead of the game. Despite nine runs from Williams, senior Connor Hines got the call for the touchdown which he delivered from 3 yards out.

"They gave us five in the box,'' noted senior quarterback Kyle Lavand. "So we ran the ball."

And then the Tigers and Lavand took to the air. It was 14-0 midway through the second quarter when Lavand found Luke Novy on a 16-yard touchdown pass.

"That's our spread high-tempo offense,'' Lavand said. "It's kind of like the Oregon Ducks. It's a blast and a lot of fun."

The Tigers weren't through scoring in the first half. Lavand began to find his favorite target, Jack Ortner, on a few passing plays. It took less than two minutes for Central to find the end zone again. This time, Williams did the honors from 3 yards out. The Central lead was 21-0.

The Rams did manage a touchdown pass before halftime.

Williams answered that score with his second touchdown of the night from 7 yards out early in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, Lavand and Ortner connected on a 42-yard touchdown pass.