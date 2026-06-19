Raue Center For The Arts - Meet Thomas Jefferson—Through the Eyes of One of America’s Greatest Historical Performers (Provided)

What if you could spend an afternoon with Thomas Jefferson himself?

History comes alive at Raue Center For The Arts on Saturday, October 17 at 1 p.m. when acclaimed Humanities scholar and historical interpreter Clay Jenkinson brings Thomas Jefferson to the stage in an immersive live performance.

Using the Chautauqua method—a unique blend of theater, scholarship, and audience interaction—Jenkinson fully embodies America’s third president, exploring Jefferson’s ideals, achievements, contradictions, and lasting impact on the nation.

Far more than a lecture, the experience combines storytelling, historical insight, and live conversation. Audiences will enjoy a compelling monologue in character as Jefferson, followed by an interactive Q&A session where “Jefferson” answers questions directly from the audience. Jenkinson then steps out of character to provide modern historical perspective and deeper context.

A Rhodes Scholar, author, and recipient of the National Humanities Medal, Jenkinson is nationally recognized for making American history engaging, accessible, and deeply human. His performances have captivated audiences across the country through their blend of intelligence, wit, and authenticity.

Whether you’re a history enthusiast, political junkie, or simply love great storytelling, this one-of-a-kind event offers a fascinating encounter with one of America’s most influential—and complicated—Founding Fathers.

*This special presentation is brought to you through the generous support of the Fellers Family in support of Raue Center For The Arts.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo