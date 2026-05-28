United Way of Greater McHenry County - 60 Years and Counting: United Way of Greater McHenry County Makes a Lasting Difference Across the Community (Provided)

Celebrating their 60th year, The United Way of Greater McHenry County mobilizes the caring power of our community so that all can thrive. United Way Worldwide was founded during the Great Depression as a community chest that served as a central place for giving to ensure that the needs of the community could be most efficiently and comprehensively met. Today, our local United Way still multiplies the local impact of donations made to the organization.

Each year the organization awards grants through a competitive application process for 30 local non-profit partner agencies. Donations raised each year determine the amount of funding that is available to be awarded. Applicants provide their financial documentation and detail how the funds will be used to benefit the community. Panelists of local volunteers from throughout the county come together to evaluate the applications, hear presentations from the agencies, and provide recommendations to the Board of Directors for how to best allocate the grant pool of funds.

The impact is vast—providing local children with more opportunities, adults with help and a hand-up during times of strife, and seniors with independence and dignified support.

The newest program is Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The goal is simple but powerful: increase early childhood literacy and help children develop a lifelong love of reading. Every child in McHenry County from birth to five years old can be signed up to receive a free book in the mail every month paid for by donations to United Way of Greater McHenry County.

To learn more or to support United Way of Greater McHenry County, visit uwmchenry.org.

United Way of McHenry County

4508 Prime Parkway

McHenry, IL 60050

815-363-1377

www.uwmchenry.org

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