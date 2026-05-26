Raue Center for the Arts - Rising Stars Take the Stage: Tickets On Sale for RCSA’s Summer Youth Productions (Todd Heintz 630_918_3047)

This summer, the spotlight shines on the next generation of performers as Raue Center School For The Arts (RCSA) proudly presents two unforgettable youth productions now on sale. From the depths of mythic storytelling to the magic beneath the sea, audiences are invited to experience the talent, dedication, and artistry of RCSA’s student performers in two fully staged musicals.

Hadestown: Teen Edition

• Based on the Hans Christian Andersen story and the Disney film

• Music adapted and arranged by David Weinstein

Performed by RCSA’s Teen Ensemble (Ages 13–19)

A bold and haunting folk opera by Anaïs Mitchell, Hadestown: Teen Edition intertwines the love stories of Orpheus and Eurydice with Hades and Persephone. With a score inspired by American folk and New Orleans jazz, this Tony Award®–winning musical explores timeless themes of love, sacrifice, and hope.

RCSA’s teen performers take on this powerful, sung-through production with emotional depth and dynamic storytelling, bringing fresh energy to a contemporary theatrical masterpiece.

Performance Dates:

July 10 @ 7 p.m.

July 11 @ 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

July 12 @ 1 p.m.

July 17 @ 7 p.m.

July 18 @ 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid JR.

Performed by RCSA’s Junior Ensemble (Ages 7–12)

Dive into a vibrant underwater world with The Little Mermaid JR., featuring music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a book by Doug Wright.

This beloved Disney classic follows Ariel, a curious young mermaid who dreams of life beyond the sea. Filled with unforgettable songs, colorful characters, and imaginative staging, this production showcases the joy, creativity, and heart of RCSA’s youngest performers.

Performance Dates:

July 24 @ 7 p.m.

July 25 @ 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

July 26 @ 1 p.m. (Sensory-Friendly Performance)

July 30 @ 10 a.m.

July 31 @ 7 p.m.

August 1 @ 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

August 2 @ 1 p.m.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid JR. Performance Tracks © 2012 DisneyMusic and Lyrics © 1988, 2007, 2011 Walt Disney Music Company (ASCAP) / Punchbuggy Music (ASCAP) / Wonderland Music Company, Inc. (BMI) / Menken Music (BMI)

The Little Mermaid JR. and Disney’s The Little Mermaid JR. aretrademarks of Disney Enterprises Inc. All rights reserved.

Celebrate the Stars of Tomorrow! These summer productions are more than performances—they are the culmination of weeks of hard work, collaboration, and artistic growth. From first-time performers to seasoned young artists, each student takes the stage with passion and pride.

Tickets are on sale now. Join us in supporting these rising stars and experience live theatre that inspires, uplifts, and delights audiences of all ages.

Don’t miss your chance to see the future of the arts—live on the Raue Center stage. Visit events.rauecenter.org.

For more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

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