Raue Center for the Arts - May is Member Month at Raue Center (Provided)

At Raue Center For The Arts, every performance is made possible by people who believe in the power of live arts. One easy way to support the theater while enjoying great benefits is through the RaueNOW Membership program.

RaueNOW Members receive early access to tickets before the general public, discounted ticket pricing, and waived per-ticket fees on most purchases. Members get the best seats while saving money throughout the year.

Membership also enhances the theater experience with access to 26 N, the Raue Center Membership Lounge. Throughout the year, members are invited to special opportunities like Wine & Lines, members-only socials, meet-and-greets with artists, contests, and other exclusive experiences.

Most importantly, membership helps support Raue Center’s mission. Located at 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake, Raue Center brings concerts, theater, comedy, and arts education to the community. Membership helps fund youth programs through Raue Center School For The Arts, provides student opportunities, and expands access to live arts for the region.

This May, Raue Center is celebrating the people who make it all possible with Member Month.

The highlight is Member Appreciation Night on Thursday, May 7, 2026. Members will receive 37% off tickets, while non-members can save 20%. Guests can visit the Raue Center box office from 4 - 7 p.m., or shop online from 8 p.m. to midnight at rauecenter.org using code ON37MAD.

But the evening is about more than discounts. Raue Center will also announce brand new shows and upcoming events, giving members and guests the first look at exciting additions to the theater’s calendar. Celebrate the arts, connect with fellow supporters, and plan your next great night out.

RaueNOW Membership is more than a ticket perk—it’s a way to support live arts in Crystal Lake while enjoying exclusive benefits all year.

Learn more and become a member: https://www.rauecenter.org/become-a-rauenow-member

Mark your calendar and stay tuned for more details. We can’t wait to celebrate with you!

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

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