Raue Center for the Arts - Go, Go, Go Joseph! Enrollment Now Open for RCSA’s Next Big Youth Musical (Provided)

If your young performer is ready for the spotlight, Raue Center School For The Arts (RCSA) has the perfect opportunity. Enrollment is now open for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat—a vibrant, high-energy musical filled with colorful storytelling, irresistible songs, and roles for every experience level.

This celebrated Andrew Lloyd Webber & Tim Rice classic offers students ages 10–18 the chance to train with professional artists, build confidence, and experience the magic of performing in a fully staged musical on the Raue Center stage. All enrolled students are automatically cast, making this an inclusive and welcoming program for every young artist.

A Complete Theatrical Experience

Students will take part in the full production process—from auditions (for role placement only) to rehearsals, tech week, and two full weekends of performances. They’ll learn teamwork, responsibility, stage technique, and resilience—all while creating unforgettable memories and new friendships.

A Full Musical Experience—from Auditions to Curtain Call

Students will experience the entire production journey, including:

Auditions (week of January 5–8, 2026)

Rehearsals (beginning week of January 12, 2026)

Tech Week (February 22–26, 2026)

Two full weekends of performances on Raue Center's professional stage, (February 27 - March 8, 2026)

Every student gets their moment to shine, and families can proudly watch their performer grow throughout the process.

ENROLLMENT & PRICING

Ages: 10–18

RCSA NOW Member Early Bird (Opens Wed., Nov. 19): $399 (member price) / $540 standard

(member price) / standard Public Early Bird (Opens Tues., Nov. 25): $399 (with membership) / $540 standard

(with membership) / standard Standard Rates (Effective Tues., Dec. 9): $450 (member price) / $600 standard

Become a RCSA NOW Member and Save!

RCSA makes arts education accessible, supportive, and family-friendly—especially with RCSA NOW membership, which offers:

25% off classes and camps

Early enrollment access

Exclusive ticket discounts

Additional member perks all year long

Membership often pays for itself in a single class. And because every family’s situation is unique, RCSA offers:

Payment plans to spread tuition over time

Scholarships for qualifying students

Financial aid, ensuring cost is never a barrier

If your student has ever dreamed of performing, now is the perfect time to jump in!

For more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

